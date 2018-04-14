What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"

On Friday, US President Donald Trump ordered to "launch precision strikes on Syria" in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma, described by Moscow and Damascus as a false flag. The attack was joined by British and French air forces.

More than 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched at "civilian and military facilities" in Syria on April 14 in line with US President Donald Trump's order.

The US warships Porter, Cook и Higgins carried out the attack from the Red Sea, while the French and UK fighters Mirage and Tornado, respectively, interacted with the US bombers B-1 over the Mediterranean Sea.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian defense forces managed to intercept all 12 cruise missiles fired at Dumayr military airport located 40 kilometers (24 miles) north-east of Damascus.

The Ministry explained that Syria repelled the Western attack by air defense complexes made in the USSR over 30 years ago, including the S-125 and S-200 air defense systems, as well as Buk and Kvadrat.

Respect the @UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, you cannot just launch airstrikes on Syria and watching bombs fall as if you're watching a fireworks display.



— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) 14 апреля 2018 г.

The ministry underscored that "none of cruise missiles launched by the US and its allies did not enter the zone of responsibility of the Russian air defenses, covering objects in Tartus [naval facility] and Hmeymim [airbase located in the Latakia province].

The Syrian military in turn said that the country's air defense downed the majority of US, UK and French missiles, with some of them causing material damage.

Damascus Reaction

The Syrian Foreign Ministry has denounced joint US, British and French strikes on the country as a "brutal, barbaric aggression," saying that the attack "aims at hindering the OPCW [Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons] mission's work and preempting its results."

The ministry stressed that "this aggression will only lead to inflaming tensions in the world and threatens international security."

It was echoed by the Syrian General Staff, which said that the army would continue to fight against terrorism despite the trilateral aggression and that such attacks would only strengthen the government forces' resolve.

Western Rhetoric

Pentagon chief James Mattis, for his part, described US airstrikes on Syria as a "onetime shot," while Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford told reporters that Washington had no more attacks planned at the moment.

At the same time, he said he was not aware "of any Russian activity," when asked whether any Russian defenses engaged US, French or British ships or missiles missiles.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May in turn said that she has authorized British armed forces to conduct coordinated and targeted strikes to "degrade the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability and deter their use," remarks that were supported by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

For his part, French President Emmanuel Macron said that he has ordered his country's military to intervene in Syria together with the US and UK, and that the strikes on Syria target "regime chemical weapons capacity."

Russia's Response

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned the airstrikes which she said "have been launched at the capital of a sovereign state that has been fighting for survival for years amid terrorist aggression."

Alexander Sherin, first deputy chairman of the Russian Lower House's Defense Committee, stressed that by conducting strikes on Syria, the US is violating all international norms, and Russia views this as an act of aggression.

The Russian Embassy in Damascus told Sputnik that it has no reports of Russian nationals killed or wounded in Saturday's strikes launched by the US, the UK and France against Syria.

Middle East Countries' Remarks

Reuters cited an Israeli official as saying on condition of anonymity that missile strikes at Syria are "justified" and that Syria's "murderous actions" jeopardize the country's territory, forces and leadership.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has in turn lashed out at the Western states that had conducted a joint massive missile strike on targets in Syria and warned them of "regional consequences."

Chemical Weapons Attack Provocation in Douma

The announcement of the airstrikes came hours before the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) team was scheduled to arrive in Douma to determine whether chemical weapons had been used there.

The situation in Syria significantly escalated last week amid reports about the April 7 alleged chemical attack in the city of Duma located in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta.

The EU and the US have rushed to blame the forces of Syrian President Bashar Assad, with Damascus refuting the allegations. Moscow has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged attack before drawing any conclusions.

Speaking at the briefing on Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that the ministry "has plenty of evidence that on April 7, a planned provocation was carried out in Douma to mislead the international community and prod the United States to launch missile strikes on Syria." According to him, the provocation was organized by Syrian NGOs, including the White Helmets.

Konashenkov said that the Russian Defense Ministry has also evidence of the UK's direct involvement in organizing this provocation. He also said that the ministry found those who took part in filming the mock-up chemical weapons attack in Douma and that those participants briefed the ministry on details of filming the clip.