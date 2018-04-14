Register
    French Rafale fighter aircrafts come back aboard the French Charles-de-Gaulle aircraft carrier, after flights on November 23, 2015 at eastern Mediterranean sea, as part of operation Chammal in Syria and Irak against the Islamic State group

    WATCH Alleged Footage of French Fighter Jets Taking Off to Bomb Syria

    Middle East
    PARIS (Sputnik) - French strikes at Syria were aimed at stopping the government of President Bashar Assad from violating human rights and not at its allies, Russia and Iran, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Saturday.

    The video below allegedly shows French fighter jets just before jointly with the US and Britain they carried out a missile strike at a number of targets in Syria.

    A presidency source told Reuters that air strikes, aimed at a research centre and two production sites in Syria, had been conducted by French Mirage and Rafale fighter jets alongside four frigate warships. Although, the air strikes are over, the French military is ready to act upon request, according to the source.

    Le Drian said that the French armed forces actions were "legitimate, their objective was to put an end to rights violations," adding that "they were not aimed at the Assad regime’s allies or civilians."

    He said France launched missiles into Syria to back up its words with action and in coordination with the United States and the United Kingdom after they accused the Syrian government of using chemical weapons against its own people.

    Joint US, UK and French missile strikes were conducted early on Saturday at a number of targets in Syria. According to the country's General Staff, three people were killede as a result of the Western attack.

    French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his country's military to intervene in Syria together with the US and UK in order to target "regime chemical weapons capacity," despite his earlier claimes that France wants to avoid an "escalation, or anything else that would harm regional stability." Days before the military action in Syria, the president stated that France had a proof that chemical weapons were used "by the regime of Bashar al-Assad," though the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons experts have not yet started their probe on the scene. 

    Unverified reports about an alleged chemical incident appeared in the local media, citing sources among militants, on April 7. Washington and some of its allies rushed to claim that the Syrian government was behind the suspected incident, however, Damascus vehemently denied the accusations, noting that all the country's chemical stockpiles had been destroyed under the OPCW control. Russian military experts, as well as Red Crescent found no traces of a chemical weapons usage.

