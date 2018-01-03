Middle East

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Syrian government forces have liberated six settlements from militants of the Jabhat Fatah al-Sham (formerly known as Nusra Front) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, in Hama province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik.
GAZA (Sputnik) - The threats made by US President Donald Trump to cease assistance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) are just "cheap political extortion," the Hamas movement’s spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Several hundred people on Wednesday took to the streets of a number of Iranian cities to protest against outbreaks of violence during anti-government demonstrations that hit the country, local media reported.
US President Donald Trump has threatened to cut off aid payments to Palestine if the country does not return to the negotiating table with Israel.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Turkish police arrested 49 former shareholders of Bank Asya, allegedly affiliated with the movement of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, which Ankara considers to be behind the July 2016 coup attempt in the country, the Anadolu news agency reported Wednesday, citing a police source.
French citizen Emilie Koenig, who is included in the US and UN lists of most wanted Daesh terrorists, a senior recruiter of the terror group, is being held in a Kurdish refugee camp in northern Syria, the recruiter’s mother said.
A top Saudi Arabian government minister who was reportedly detained in November as part of a massive anti-corruption crackdown has returned to work, reports Saudi state media.
US President Donald Trump wrote a pair of tweets on Tuesday where he questioned why the US was continuing to give "massive" amounts of money in aid payments to Palestine if they were "no longer willing to talk peace" with Israel.
Iranian protests in recent days resurfaced questions about just how far Western intelligence agencies have gone in sowing unrest against political opponents.
The frequently broken and extremely costly F-35 fighter jet is on its way to combat theaters with the US Marine Corps for the first time.
With the unprecedented rise of cryptocurrency, especially Bitcoin, it seems that religious leaders feel responsible to share their spiritual guidance regarding the new money form.
Former Indian envoy to China who helped resolve the Doklam crisis has been chosen to succeed India’s incumbent Foreign Secretary. The appointment is being seen as an indication of China’s priority position in India’s foreign policy.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian government forces have pushed terrorists from Western Ghouta, located in the southwestern part of Damascus countryside, and completed a military operation in the area, Sana news agency reported on Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan was ready to provide all details regarding the funds received from the United States amid US President Donald Trump’s critical remarks about Islamabad and its anti-terror policy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Around 43,000 military personnel will join the Turkish Armed Forces in 2018, the Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday, citing a military source.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot has condemned calls to use "maximum force" in response to rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, but stressed that the IDF would continue taking all the necessary measures to ensure the security of Israel.
Netanyahu has been questioned by police seven times as part of an ongoing corruption investigation against him. He is suspected of receiving expensive gifts from business circles and attempting to reach a deal violating freedom of speech in the country.
Several major cities in Iran, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht, have been hit by protests since December 28, 2017. The people have taken to the streets to protest against unemployment, poverty, and the rising cost of living. Media reported that the number of people killed in protests in the country had jumped to 22.
Iran is claiming that the ongoing protests inside the country are as part of a “hybrid war” being waged by several foreign countries against it, Iranian media has reported, citing the deputy head of the country’s Supreme National Security Council.
It’s been five days since mass protests against economic grievances engulfed Iran, which couldn’t help but raise concerns among its neighbors.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com