Military & Intelligence

So far, the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the only buyer of the surveillance aircraft. However, the Swedish manufacturer Saab sees a rich potential market, citing both the system's multifunctional use and multiple ongoing negotiations.
Tensions between Israel and the Palestinians have reached an unprecedented level following US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state.
Ursula von der Leyen recently announced that Bundeswehr soldiers in Afghanistan should prepare for a long deployment in the near future. The statement came after the parliament had decided to increase the number of troops in the Asian country.
The news comes hot on the heels of the accusations of the US planning strikes on governmental forces in neighboring Syria by Russia earlier this week. Washington has previous experience of launching strikes without the authorization of the UN Security Council, when it attacked Syria's Shairat airbase in April 2017.
As the Syrian Army is making rapid advances to liberate areas in Eastern Ghouta from terrorists, it has given an ultimatum to Jaish al-Islam to leave Douma.
As technology keeps pushing the boundaries of military innovations, Russia is rolling out a new class of high-tech weapons to be reckoned with.
The Army Cyber Institute at West Point has prepared a sci-fi comic brochure to educate soldiers about electronic warfare threats in the event of unification of Romania and Moldova, which is a “red line for Russia.”
A few years ago Ankara unveiled an ambitious plan to develop a spectrum of short- medium- and long-range missiles of its own design.
The Syrian Army and its allies have liberated dozens of villages, towns and farms from jihadist terrorists in Eastern Ghouta, once considered the jihadists’ main bastion in the war-torn country.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Air Force of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will hold large-scale military exercises in the western part of the Pacific Ocean in the near future, the Air Force spokesman Shen Jinke said Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the US Department of Justice have resumed the discussion on technical and legal opportunities to access encrypted data from mobile phones and other gadgets, local media reported Saturday, citing sources.
Earlier this week, reports from military sources in Syria suggested that a US attack against the Syrian Army near the Syria-Iraq border was to be launched “very soon,” though it was unclear what such an attack would entail exactly.
In a video which appeared on the web a BTR-82A armored vehicle is shown being floated by a landing ship.
The use of modern technology for reconnaissance was one of the factors that contributed to the success of the advancement of the Syrian army in Eastern Ghouta. A lieutenant colonel of the Syrian army spoke to Sputnik about the use of drones in military operations.
Many think that when Nazi Germany invaded the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941, the country had no airmen capable of fighting on par with the aces at Hitler’s Luftwaffe. Right? Wrong!
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia created groups of carriers of long-range air and sea cruise missiles on all strategic directions, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Saturday.
Beijing condemned a US Navy freedom of navigation operation on Friday that sent a Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer near disputed islets in the South China Sea.
The Strategic Defense Initiative (SDI) kicked off by the Reagan administration on March 23, 1983 still prompts a heated debate, Sputnik military observer Vadim Saranov writes, revealing how Washington's Star Wars facilitated the development of Soviet weapon systems.
The Sri Lanka Offshore Patrol Vessel (SLOPV) project is one of the largest export contracts being executed by India’s state-owned shipbuilder GSL for any friendly country. The vessel will be the largest and most advanced ship in the Sri Lankan Navy.
The US is sending the deputy assistant secretary from the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs to Turkey in order to offer the country to buy its Patriot missile defense system instead of the Russian S-400. Sputnik Turkey interviewed former Major-General of the Turkish Air Force Beyazıt Karatash on the matter.
