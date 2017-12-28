Norwegian Jørn Andersen is managing the national soccer team of North Korea, arguably the most isolated country in the world, and is impressed with his troops' prowess.
Sows, suckling animals and bared female breasts - an unconventional artistic Christmas display inside a Finnish church, have sparked a controversy in the Nordic country.
A Derby Bishop has said he is extremely concerned about the public neglecting sex slave and human trafficking issues, with victims infrequently found with mental conditions, pumped full of drugs and nearly losing themselves.
Denmark has seen a dramatic surge in refugees converting to Christianity, which is being increasingly used as a motive for asylum and has provoked skeptical reactions from the authorities.
A hungry farm worker in England wanted some pizza late at night so he chose an unusual method of transport to reach the nearest restaurant: his tractor.
German ex-official Kristina Schröder said on Wednesday that the #MeToo debate, which was launched to encourage women all over the world to come out with their experiences of sexual misconduct and harassment, will not necessarily have a positive impact on the society.
Rodolfo Fiesoli has repeatedly been arrested for sexually abusing minors, which took place (allegedly for decades) in an agricultural cooperative called “Il Forteto,” which turned out to be a protected community for minors. In 2015 he was condemned to 17 years in prison, but did not spend a single day in prison.
German customs and police have seized more cocaine this year than ever before. A similar trend can be observed all over the world, according to Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA).
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only 36 percent Germans want to see Angela Merkel staying in office for the full four-year term if she is re-elected chancellor following the coalition talks, a fresh poll conducted by YouGov revealed Wednesday.
An acid attacker jailed for 20 years after throwing a corrosive substance over a crowd in a packed London nightclub has appeared in court again and admitted another offense.
The two appellants had posed as refugees from the conflict in Kosovo in the late 1990s but the Judges ruled they and their family members could not be stripped of their citizenship.
Margaret Thatcher’s former deputy Michael Heseltine has suggested a future Labour Government may even abandon Brexit altogether. Heseltine famously resigned from Mrs. Thatcher's government in 1986 after his support for a European rescue of UK helicopter firm Westland was ignored, in favor of a US-led bid.
A forgetful Swiss cook has apologized after leaving a suitcase filled with knives on a train, forcing the police to evacuate passengers.
Last week, Prime Minister Haradinaj increased his salary, citing his wardrobe expenses to justify the controversial move. His wage has been doubled to $3,500 per month.
The bow of the ship has been damaged, leading to a major rescue operation.
The environmentalist organization expects that the “influential role” played by Prince Harry will contribute to its effort to protect Africa's natural heritage and support both wildlife and communities who live in and around conservation areas.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The convergence of views on EU reform is necessary to begin the coalition talks between the German Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the alliance of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said.
Hangzhou-based Geely has snapped up a major stake in AB Volvo, adding one of the world's leading truck manufacturers to its massive portfolio which already includes Volvo Cars.
Football's transfer window reopens on Monday, January 1, and there is expected to be a rush of signings as clubs all over Europe seek that magic ingredient to win a championship or stave off relegation. Sputnik looks at soccer's hottest properties.
A Swedish church has included praise of immigration in its controversial Christmas sermon, which triggered strong criticism from fellow Swedes.
