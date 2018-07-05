Chinese physicists realized a genuine entanglement of 18 quantum particles, beating their own world record set in 2016, while the team has set their next goal at 50-qubit entanglement.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday at a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz his country would stay in the nuclear pact if the European Union upheld the commitments made by the United States.
The top US envoy to Sudan pledged to work “with all its energy and focus” to remove Khartoum from the US list of states that it considers to be sponsors of terrorism, just days after the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) removed sanctions from the Code of Federal Regulations.
The Iranian Central Bank has established the secondary currency market to allow exporters of non-oil goods to sell their foreign currency earnings to importers of consumer products as part of Tehran's strategy to ease conditions amid the resumption of US sanctions.
In late May, President Donald Trump warned that if the European Union does not remove tariffs and trade barriers against the United States soon, his administration will place a 20 percent tariff on all cars coming from the EU.
With tense trade disputes between Washington and Beijing showing no sign of ceasing, the Chinese Foreign Minister urged the US side to abandon the mindset of the "cold war and the outdated concept of risky activity."
Tokyo has sent a large helicopter carrier to the contested South China Sea, a move that will most likely anger Beijing.
A 20-year old marine is facing legal charges after assaulting an elderly woman and the police officer who intervened in the attack.
In an era of localized conflicts without clear front lines, jihad-mobiles equipped with anti-tank guns and IEDs, the idea of large tank armies facing off along vast fronts has become a thing of the past. Rossiya Segodnya journalist Andrei Stanavov takes an exclusive look at how modern warfare has changed Russian thinking on the use of armor.
How many days left, you ask? Here’s your marquee-style reference guide. Happy Fourth of July, you lucky Americans!
The hottest ticket on Earth right now is the realization that all-time heat records have been shattered around the world over the past seven days.
The further the English national team climbs up the table at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the louder the nation chants the 1996 hit “Three Lions,” voted to be one of the best songs about football in the UK.
It looks very much like Cristiano Ronaldo is going to leave Real Madrid this summer, as the Spanish club reportedly agreed to Juventus FC’s offer of $116 million for the renowned player.
England beat Colombia in penalty kicks after a tense World Cup knockout match at Moscow Spartak stadium resulted in a 1-1 draw. The match, which featured an outstanding amount of quarrels and yellow cards, filled Twitter with emotions. As usual.
The reigning champions failed to get out of the group stages with a disappointing and underwhelming performance throughout the tournament. A 2-0 defeat against South Korea last month in Kazan sealed their fate, prompting questions about a change in management and line up.
