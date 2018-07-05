Register
05 July 2018
      Last update: 03:16 05.07.2018
      03:16 05.07.2018

      Chinese Physicists' Quantum Achievement Signals Dawn of Supercomputer

      Chinese physicists realized a genuine entanglement of 18 quantum particles, beating their own world record set in 2016, while the team has set their next goal at 50-qubit entanglement.

    • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, speaks during the inauguration a newly built extension of the port of Chabahar, near the Pakistani border, on the Gulf of Oman, southeastern Iran, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017
      Last update: 02:53 05.07.2018
      02:53 05.07.2018

      Rouhani Expects EU to 'Fill In' for US in Iran Nuclear Deal

      Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday at a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz his country would stay in the nuclear pact if the European Union upheld the commitments made by the United States.

    • Khartoum, Sudan
      Last update: 02:47 05.07.2018
      02:47 05.07.2018

      US Moves to Remove Sudan From Terrorism List After Khartoum Abandons DPRK

      The top US envoy to Sudan pledged to work “with all its energy and focus” to remove Khartoum from the US list of states that it considers to be sponsors of terrorism, just days after the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) removed sanctions from the Code of Federal Regulations.

    • Soccer Football - World Cup - Group B - Portugal vs Morocco - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia - June 20, 2018 Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal
      Last update: 04:59 04.07.2018
      04:59 04.07.2018

      Real Madrid Set to Accept $116M Offer for Ronaldo From Juventus

      It looks very much like Cristiano Ronaldo is going to leave Real Madrid this summer, as the Spanish club reportedly agreed to Juventus FC’s offer of $116 million for the renowned player.

    • Colombia's Radamel Falcao, left, struggles for a ball with unidentified England's player during extra time of the World Cup Round of 16 soccer match between Colombia and England, at the Spartak Arena, in Moscow, Russia, July 3, 2018.
      Last update: 00:46 04.07.2018
      00:46 04.07.2018

      ‘Fight Club’: Twitter Reacts to #ENGCOL World Cup Match

      England beat Colombia in penalty kicks after a tense World Cup knockout match at Moscow Spartak stadium resulted in a 1-1 draw. The match, which featured an outstanding amount of quarrels and yellow cards, filled Twitter with emotions. As usual.

    • World Cup Group F - Germany vs Sweden - Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia - June 23, 2018 Germany coach Joachim Low before the match
      Last update: 19:12 03.07.2018
      19:12 03.07.2018

      German Football Team Coach to Remain Despite Disastrous 2018 World Cup Campaign

      The reigning champions failed to get out of the group stages with a disappointing and underwhelming performance throughout the tournament. A 2-0 defeat against South Korea last month in Kazan sealed their fate, prompting questions about a change in management and line up.

