The Israeli Defense Forces reported that they hit targeted a Hamas observation post in the south of the Gaza Strip.
Despite the recent crash in the value of bitcoins, cryptocurrency as a whole remains a hot commodity and, increasingly, people will commit violence to get in on the action.
The Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported that leaders of illegal armed formations have signed 140 ceasefire application forms.
A man has opened fire in the centre of Moscow, local police reported. According to the interior ministry's press service, two people were wounded in the shooting and the police is still searching for the suspect.
Effective January 1, 2018, China will ban the mainland domestic sale of elephant ivory and related products, a significant move toward slowing the annual slaughter of the largest land animals on Earth.
The decision by Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski to pardon Alberto Fujimori, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2009, has raised questions, David Sulmont, a professor at Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, told Sputnik, dubbing the move "an exchange of courtesies" between the incumbent leader and Fujimori supporters.
Erica Garner was an outspoken activist for social justice and police reform, whose father, an African American, was killed in a chokehold by a white policeman. His death and court ruling sparked a wave of protests across the US.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the United States had initiated the visa crisis between Ankara and Washington, which ended this week.
A spate of deaths on Mount Everest has prompted the government of Nepal to review its mountaineering regulations and ban solo, double amputee and blind climbers attempting the summit.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kuwait's airlines have resumed flights over Iraq for the first time in three years as the Iraqi airspace has become completely safe, the Iraqi transport ministry said Saturday via its Telegram channel.
The Turkish president has reiterated his adamant opposition to Donald Trump's controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital and underscored that the ancient city is too "precious" for Muslims.
With 3.5 million refugees, mostly from neighboring Syria, Turkey has the highest refugee population in the world, according to the UN.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - Egypt's criminal court sentenced former President Mohamed Morsi and his 18 supporters to three years in prison over insulting judges, local media reported Saturday.
India’s northeastern state of Assam is releasing a draft citizens' list on January 1. The state is home to at least two million Bangladeshi immigrants. While India plans to award citizenship to illegal immigrants of other religious backgrounds, Bangladeshi Muslims would have to go back.
The family of Prince Harry's future wife, Meghan Markle, are displeased after he told an interviewer that spending Christmas with the royals was like being part of a family "she's never had." Her half-brother Thomas Markle told the press that Meghan's father Thomas is "extremely hurt" by the comment.
On Saturday afternoon a man claiming to have explosives took 11 hostages in a post office in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, according to police spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian government troops, with the support of the allied forces, pushed militants of the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra or Nusra Front, banned in Russia) from eight villages and settlements in the north of Hama province, a Syrian military source told Sputnik on Saturday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US-led coalition has not carried any militants of the Daesh terrorist group from Syria's Deir ez-Zor to the province of Al Hasakah, the CJTF-Operation Inherent Resolve Public Affairs Office told Sputnik on Saturday.
The Chinese business elites backed the wrong horse, CCTV Panview editor and commentator Tom McGregor has told Sputnik, speaking about them pinning their hopes on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. According to McGregor, some of them still believe Donald Trump will fail and maintain ties with the Clintons and George Soros.
As Austria's new right-wing government takes office, editor-in-chief of the Austrian magazine "Frank & Frei" Werner Reichel tells Sputnik Deutschland why the left is going through a period of unpopularity in the Alpine nation.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com