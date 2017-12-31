Asia & Pacific

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Protests and criticism, not involving violence, are the constitutional rights of the Iranians, the country's President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.
An Australian Air Force base in Darwin, northern Australia was put on high alert this month amid drills by Russian strategic bombers in international waters nearby, the Australian military has confirmed.
If this information is ultimately verified, the repercussions will most likely make what is already a tense situation on the Korean Peninsula even more volatile.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion hit a funeral ceremony in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad leaving at least 15 people killed and 13 more injured, local media reported.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The authorities of South Korea intercepted and searched the ship under the flag of Panama on suspicion of carrying and selling oil to Pyongyang bypassing the sanctions of the UN Security Council, local media reported Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A single-engined DHC-2 Beaver plane crashed on Sunday into the Jerusalem Bay near the eastern Australian town of Cowan leaving six people dead, local media reported.
Tokyo believes war is possible between North and South Korea, and that the possibility exists that Washington will launch a preemptive strike on Pyongyang, according to Japan's Kyodo News Agency.
Chinese President said that he hopes for comprehensive strategic cooperation between Beijing and Moscow to be expanded.
Effective January 1, 2018, China will ban the mainland domestic sale of elephant ivory and related products, a significant move toward slowing the annual slaughter of the largest land animals on Earth.
A spate of deaths on Mount Everest has prompted the government of Nepal to review its mountaineering regulations and ban solo, double amputee and blind climbers attempting the summit.
India’s northeastern state of Assam is releasing a draft citizens' list on January 1. The state is home to at least two million Bangladeshi immigrants. While India plans to award citizenship to illegal immigrants of other religious backgrounds, Bangladeshi Muslims would have to go back.
The Chinese business elites backed the wrong horse, CCTV Panview editor and commentator Tom McGregor has told Sputnik, speaking about them pinning their hopes on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. According to McGregor, some of them still believe Donald Trump will fail and maintain ties with the Clintons and George Soros.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow fully respects sanctions regime against North Korea, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service told Sputnik Saturday, commenting on media reports about Russian ships allegedly delivering oil to North Korea around the sanctions imposed by the UN Security Council (UNSC).
If you think people only use instant messaging programs to communicate, you're in for a surprise; in China people have turned to the apps for all sorts of clandestine activity.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will take into account in its military planning the deployment of ballistic missile defense systems (BMD) in Japan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Saturday.
North Korea will not give up its plan to have a nuclear deterrent, the state-run news agency said Saturday, after the world powers imposed several rounds of punitive measures on it.
With the new global circumstances, especially the challenges from US tax reform, China is facing a very complicated situation and a lot of pressure. In the next three to five years, allowing debt to increase by 30 trillion yuan ($4.6 trillion), while not optimal, may be the most practical way for China to deal with this predicament.
On Dec 3, the animated film Big Fish and Begonia won first prize in the full-length film category of the 15th Anilogue International Animation Festival. This success, along with the 2015 hit film Monkey King: Hero is Back, has brought attention back to Chinese animation.
Heads are rolling in Taiwan after officials were forced to recall an estimated 285 passports and trash 200,000 others after designers included an image of the Washington Dulles Airport, instead of the country's Taoyuan International Airport, on its books.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announced on Friday that the military aggression of the mainland has reached new heights and that her country would increase its military spending to meet the intensifying security challenge.
