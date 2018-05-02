It's been a week of highs and lows international relations as we witnessed a triumph of diplomacy in the end of the Korean war followed by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaiming 'Iran Lied' in a bid to end the internationally celebrated Iran nuclear deal. To discuss this and more John is joined this week by Joe Lauria.
On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jana Nakhal, an independent researcher and a member of the central committee of the Lebanese Communist Party, and Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission.
Mumia appeals longstanding conviction; Israel's Efforts to derail Iran Deal; James Baldwin v. Ronald Reagan; the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation in which he claimed that Iran has been lying for years about the scope of its nuclear program. How is Netanyahu's speech being received, and how might it impact America's foreign policy regarding Iran?
On today’s episode of Double Down, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert talk to an independent journalist, David DeGraw of ChangeMaker.media about the Pentagon’s missing trillions.
On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Medea Benjamin, the co-founder of Code Pink and author of the book “Kingdom of the Unjust: Behind the U.S.-Saudi Connection,” and journalist and independent political analyst Marwa Osman.
US prisoners prepare national strike; UK Home Secretary resigns; Silicon Valley's economic inequality; racism on the golf course.
On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan to discuss the mainstream media’s treatment of President Trump and vice versa.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US of having "no intentions of leaving" northeastern Syria, which coincides with a recent French military deployment there and heated rumors that the so-called Arab NATO might be the next to join the fray.
On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Gregory Elich, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and the author of, “Strange Liberators: Militarism, Mayhem, and the Pursuit of Profit,” and author and professor Tim Beal whose most recent book is “Crisis in Korea.”
Will France and Germany save the Iran Deal? Will North and South Korea find Peace? 1968 in DC's complex history.
Our final topic, picked by you, dear listeners, earlier in a poll on our Facebook page, is “Cuba: From Castro To Diaz-Canel”, focusing on the future of the island nation.
The summer 2017 "Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act", or CAATSA, is being wielded by America as its most powerful weapon in the international arms race.
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discuss the historic meeting between the leaders of North and South Korea. Will this help contribute to an easing of tensions and potentially bring about lasting peace on the Korean peninsula?
De-dollarization is something that is actually happening. In this program we discuss the time frame of probably the most significant international process taking place in the global economy.
The widespread violence that took hold of Nicaragua last weekend appears to have been a hybrid war test run for destabilizing the multipolar government of President Ortega.
Prisoner strikes, historical humiliation and injustice, Dr. Carson to raise rents on public housing residents, Bill Cosby found guilty.
On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Kani Xulam, founder of the American-Kurdish Information Network, and Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek.
On this episode of Fault Lines, guests join hosts Garland Nixon and Lee Stranahan discussing the “resistance” and allies in the mainstream media cheerleading for the investigation into Trump.
Chinese naval forces have recently sailed through seas close to the South of Taiwan and carried out military exercises in the Western Pacific, carrying out a series of drills with Taiwan that has been criticized as amounting to ‘intimidation’. What is going on?
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com