MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Control over iCloud, Apple’s cloud data storage, in China will be transferred to state-owned Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry Co., Ltd. on February 28, the IT giant told the Chinese People's Daily newspaper on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chairman of the US Senate's Commerce Committee John Thune sent a letter to the Apple tech giant's leadership, asking a series of questions about its handling of performance issues in iPhones with older batteries, The Wall Street Journal reported.
India’s private moon mission could drop out of the Google X Prize competition as it lacks adequate funds to acquire a satellite launch vehicle. Experts blame the fiasco on industry bigwigs for not financing the project that, according to them, could have heralded a new era in innovation.
According to Christopher Wray, director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the inability of law enforcement officials to obtain access to data on electronic devices is an "urgent public safety issue."
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is working toward a goal of “future small-unit infantry forces using small unmanned aircraft systems” in “swarms of 250 robots or more to accomplish diverse missions.”
The billionaire CEO of JPMorgan Chase has expressed regret over his description of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin as a “fraud” in September 2017. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, CEO Jamie Dimon argued that the emergent currency would actually be healthy for global financial markets.
Russian Quantum Center co-founder and Harvard quantum optics and physics professor Mikhail Lukin says the technology will allow for breakthroughs in fields ranging from artificial intelligence to economics.
The battle for net neutrality in the US continues at a state level, as legislators from California, Nebraska and Washington state all propose bills to enshrine some or all of the repealed federal regulations in the state legal code.
On Saturday, two Apple shareholders who collectively own $2 billion worth of Apple shares wrote an open letter to the smartphone maker urging it to respond to the “growing body of evidence” that excessive smartphone use among youth has “unintentional negative consequences.”
In an effort to contain financial risks, Chinese regulators have reportedly issued a notice to local governments, ordering them to make it more difficult for Bitcoin miners to operate in the country.
The US private space transportation company SpaceX has announced a successful launch and landing of the Falcon 9 rocket, bringing a secret satellite of the US government into orbit.
As online streaming services become increasingly popular, first-run corporate movie-theater chains are seeing a drastic drop in attendance.
The 3D technique, in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, has become more popular over the past few years.
If all nuclear power plants on Earth exploded simultaneously, it would result in the planet becoming completely uninhabitable over the next 156 years, due to the soil and atmosphere being contaminated by the radioactive isotope cesium-137, British scientists have pointed out.
The Silicon Valley stereotype of the young male hoodied coder feverishly banging away at a keyboard in his mom’s basement is dead, and tech will not mourn its passing.
The United States’ fixation on new drone technology has spurred researchers to solicit development proposals for an unmanned aerial vehicle fueled by lasers that looks like a bat.
It is traditionally a time of year when people make resolutions and promises for the coming months ahead - but few can be bigger than the one made by Mark Zuckerberg who has vowed to "fix" the social media network Facebook.
Paleontologists have repeatedly made findings suggesting that some of our predecessors could have been cannibals.
Artificial intelligence is making its way into the global sex market, ushering in a revolution in robotic “sex tech”, with “android love dolls” offering sexual gratification with a near-human touch.
A Google-affiliated team of security analysts have announced that virtually all modern computers are vulnerable to hacking due to a set of security flaws in chips from three of the largest software makers.
