A popular independent local cafe in Oakland, California, has grabbed some international notoriety for refusing to serve coffee - or anything else - to weapon-carrying police officers in uniform.
Last week, the Florida legislature passed a bill making it illegal for anyone under the age of 17 to be married in the state.
A first in global capitalism, US citizen consumer credit card debt has now topped $1 trillion.
In what was initially thought to be a touch of performance art at a March 5 TEDxBrussels talk concerning global censorship, a male event organizer forcibly dragged the female speaker off the stage. It was, however, not an act.
Large-scale protests have taken place in Bratislava following the murder of a journalist and his fiance after an exhaustive report was published detailing links between top Slovakian lawmakers and organized crime.
As one US state ends its three-week teacher walkout, another has announced the beginning of a statewide strike for higher pay.
The new train has twice as many carriages as its existing counterparts, and is capable of carrying 1,100 passengers.
Scientists found an intriguing correlation between the type of physical activity and bodily aging after carefully studying the physical condition of 125 cyclists, aged between 55 and 79, none of whom smoked or abused alcohol.
What can be more terrifying than knowing exactly when one will die? A woman in southwestern China spent one year believing that she won’t live to see 2018 because a fortune-teller told her so.
The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology believes the evolution of the "Internet of Things" will require the ever improving capabilities of mobile networks.
The 26-year-old model has over 1.1million followers on her Instagram account where she shares snaps of herself in which she is often barely dressed.
With the chances of a huge asteroid hitting Earth and wiping out the human race looking unnervingly real, NASA and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) have put their heads together to develop a new spacecraft to deflect a potentially deadly space boulder heading towards our planet.
One of the masterminds of Siri, the voice-activated AI-assistant, Norman Winarsky, has criticized Apple, saying that he didn't think this is where his pet project would be at this point.
A team of St. Petersburg geneticists have brought tissue samples of the alien creature with an elongated skull and only three fingers and toes, to Russia to try to break its genome.
Meet the coolest grandma on the planet, who has over three million Instagram followers and has been on the cover of Paper Magazine and the face of MAC cosmetics at the ripe age of only 89!
Chaos ensued as people were seen running in panic in the Indian city of Indore’s Palhar Nagar neighborhood on Friday morning, when a leopard strayed into a residential area and injured four people.
The US, Japan, India, and Russia have observer status in the organization. In 2010, CERN started offering non-European countries the right to hold associate member status and it has since been given to India, Pakistan, Turkey, and Ukraine.
Trying to exorcise demons from believers is a spiritually dangerous and unbiblical practice which can often lead to very serious consequences
Social media users were thunderstruck when they found out that US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un would meet in person “as soon as possible.”
Scientists have determined that chemical hazes and clouds are able to impact surface temperature and a planet’s ability to support life.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com