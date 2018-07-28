Multimedia

From festive participants of a Belgian festival and the world's Santa Claus meetup in Denmark to protesters burning flares and effigies in Asia, Sputnik has collected a patchy mosaic of this past week's most interesting events.
A group of dauntless Egyptian ladies challenge the conservative norms of their country as they engage in a strenuous physical discipline known as parkour.
The fifth classic car rally, initiated by the State Department Store (GUM) and the company Gorkyclassic started on July 22 in Moscow.
From the best striker and best goalkeeper to the footballers, who received or committed more fouls - take a look a the results of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in numbers.
Croatia beat England 2-1 in extra time in Moscow on Wednesday and will move on to the World Cup final, where they will face France.
The alliance has gone through several stages of expansion and currently includes 29 members.
The recent US-EU trade talks between Jean-Claude Juncker and Donald Trump have reportedly involved the former using some fairly unusual supplements to get his point across.
Kicking off the year with her January resignation/firing from the White House, Omarosa Manigault-Newman is now transitioning from the “Celebrity Big Brother” house to the publishing house with her third book: "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.”
Invited to speak at the second day of conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA’s “High School Leadership Summit 2018,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions spent his time opposing “snowflake” factory colleges and taking shots at 2016 presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton.
The head of France's National Front and left-wing leader Jean-Luc Melenchon were both booed away from the protest against anti-Semitism, which took place in Paris after the brutal murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor.
Amid a flurry of questions fielded by the Deputy Governor of the Kemerovo Region following Sunday's mall blaze which claimed the lives of 41 children, one of the most painful was voiced by a dead child’s friend.
A "disturbing" video showing animal cruelty has caused a storm of public outrage. During the summer, a video surfaced showing three young men on a speedboat with a shark being dragged behind it with a rope.
