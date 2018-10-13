Register
13 October 2018
    • Candidates for Miss Earth 2018
      Last update: 12:00 13.10.2018
      12:00 13.10.2018

      Miss Earth 2018: 90 Beauties Compete for the Crown

      Miss Earth is the youngest of the well-known beauty contests. It sets itself apart from the rest in that all of the participants present international environmental projects.

      11
    • A Fusion of Science and Technology: Why State Awards are Given
      Last update: 14:38 10.10.2018
      14:38 10.10.2018

      A Fusion of Science and Technology: Why State Awards are Given

      One of the main objectives behind creating new scientific developments is to actively implement new technologies in practice and introduce them to enterprises. This inextricable link between science and technology also forms the foundation of the Russian system of higher education.

      10
    • Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World
      Last update: 14:15 10.10.2018
      14:15 10.10.2018

      Enter if You Dare: 10 Most Perilous Hiking Trails in World

      Dangerous paths and mountain passes have always attracted thrill seekers mainly due to the unprecedented rush of adrenaline and breathtaking views from the tops of such inaccessible places.

      10
    • Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day
      Last update: 15:05 09.10.2018
      15:05 09.10.2018

      Neither Rain, Nor Snow Keep These Beauties Away: Postwomen on World Post Day

      World Post Day is celebrated on October 9, on the day of the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was formed in 1874 in Switzerland.

      12
    • Salma Hayek at Cannes Film Festival
      Last update: 20:00 08.10.2018
      20:00 08.10.2018

      14 Pint-sized Beauties Conquering Both the World and Fans' Hearts

      These enormously bright and charming women are relatively petite in size, but the sky's definitely no limit for them. Their various talents have brought these ladies into the limelight with blockbuster movies, platinum albums and record-breaking Instagram bases.

      13
    • Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World
      Last update: 19:00 07.10.2018
      19:00 07.10.2018

      Natural Beauty: Must-See Landscapes From All Over the World

      Gigantic rock formations, exotic beaches, geothermal spas, mountain arches and mysterious caves- take a gander at some of the most famous landmarks featured in this photo gallery compiled by Sputnik.

      15
    • Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
      Last update: 10:26 06.10.2018
      10:26 06.10.2018

      Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage

      Most people love to dance. Perhaps it's in our DNA, as the language of dance predates the written word and is known by all cultures. For some people, dancing is the meaning of life.

      12
    • This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5
      Last update: 18:30 05.10.2018
      18:30 05.10.2018

      This Week in Pictures: September 29 - October 5

      This Sputnik’s weekly photo gallery offers you a glimpse of what’s been going on in various corners of the world during the past seven days.

      22
    • Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
      Last update: 15:20 04.10.2018
      15:20 04.10.2018

      Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show

      The Paris Motor Show will be remembered not only for its loud premieres, but also for the fact that this year’s show was ignored by Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Ford, Opel, Nissan, Volvo, Mazda, Infiniti, Mitsubishi and Subaru.

      17
    • Russian Energy Week: International Forum Starts in Moscow
      Last update: 10:44 03.10.2018
      10:44 03.10.2018

      Russian Energy Week: International Forum Starts in Moscow

      More than 6,000 guests from over 70 countries will attend the economic forum, with leading energy industry companies coming from Austria, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Libya, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and France, among others.

      Russian Energy Week International Forum 2018
      9
    • Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California
      Last update: 17:35 02.10.2018
      17:35 02.10.2018

      Cute Pups Show Off Skills at Surf City Surf Dog Contest in California

      The adorable event featuring the little canine athletes took place in Huntington Beach, California for the tenth time with solo surfing, two-dog surfing and human/dog surfing competitions.

      10
    • World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement
      Last update: 16:59 01.10.2018
      16:59 01.10.2018

      World Architecture Day: Dancing House and Violin Building Spark Amazement

      Architects design beautiful and unusual things, leaving masterpieces for future generations that will be stunned by the skill and imagination of the outstanding creators.

      14
    • Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia
      Last update: 18:02 30.09.2018
      18:02 30.09.2018

      Code Red: Breathtaking Views of Autumn in Russia

      Covered with snow and enduring extremely low temperatures for many months, Mother Russia still puts on some bright colors during the short, but picturesque autumn. Get to know this side of the Russian nature in our gallery.

      15
    • This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
      Last update: 16:55 28.09.2018
      16:55 28.09.2018

      This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28

      Peruse this week's gallery compiled for you by Sputnik and see what happened around the world during the past seven days.

      28
    • Underwater Series of Sculptures Colarium by Jason deCaires Taylor's in Maldives
      Last update: 18:12 27.09.2018
      18:12 27.09.2018

      Gov't Destroys UK Artist's Unique Underwater Sculpture Park in Maldives

      A series of sculptures resembling human figures had been condemned by local Muslim authorities who claimed that the British artist depicted the bodies in a non-Islamic way.

      12
    • Sexy Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week
      Last update: 13:40 26.09.2018
      13:40 26.09.2018

      Sexy is Back: Etam Presents New Lingerie Line During Paris Fashion Week

      The Famous French brand Etam has presented a new collection with an unforgettable show during the Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris.

      18
    • Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face
      Last update: 15:12 25.09.2018
      15:12 25.09.2018

      Beautiful Chimera: South Korean Artist Paints Optical Illusions on Her Face

      Artist Dain Yoon looks in the mirror to find her canvas: with the help of makeup, she makes her face appear to be transparent and merging with the sky, buildings and the landscape behind her without a drop of Photoshop!

      15
    • Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
      Last update: 13:48 24.09.2018
      13:48 24.09.2018

      Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan

      Milan Fashion Week has been called the most luxurious event of its kind due to its list of participants, which not only include top models, but also household names in fashion such as Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, Gucci, Philipp Plein, DSquared2 and many others.

      21
    • Interior of the George Peabody Library in Baltimore.
      Last update: 19:30 23.09.2018
      19:30 23.09.2018

      Precious Knowledge: 12 Amazing Libraries That Make You Adore Their Beauty

      There are many libraries in the world today which can provide people with something unobtainable even in the digital era, and some of them are not just temples of knowledge, but also magnificent ancient places offering readers a glimpse into history.

      12
    • Bunny Cosplayer at Tokyo Game Show
      Last update: 18:28 22.09.2018
      18:28 22.09.2018

      Bunnies, Zombies: Tokyo Game Show

      For the past several days, Japan has become a magnet for gamers from Asia and all over the world, as the Tokyo Game Show kicked off there on September 20. While gaming and electronics companies are going out of their way to market their latest releases, many guests have their own competition: putting on the most bizarre costumes and make-up.

      10
