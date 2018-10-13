Miss Earth is the youngest of the well-known beauty contests. It sets itself apart from the rest in that all of the participants present international environmental projects.
One of the main objectives behind creating new scientific developments is to actively implement new technologies in practice and introduce them to enterprises. This inextricable link between science and technology also forms the foundation of the Russian system of higher education.
Dangerous paths and mountain passes have always attracted thrill seekers mainly due to the unprecedented rush of adrenaline and breathtaking views from the tops of such inaccessible places.
World Post Day is celebrated on October 9, on the day of the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), which was formed in 1874 in Switzerland.
These enormously bright and charming women are relatively petite in size, but the sky's definitely no limit for them. Their various talents have brought these ladies into the limelight with blockbuster movies, platinum albums and record-breaking Instagram bases.
Gigantic rock formations, exotic beaches, geothermal spas, mountain arches and mysterious caves- take a gander at some of the most famous landmarks featured in this photo gallery compiled by Sputnik.
Most people love to dance. Perhaps it's in our DNA, as the language of dance predates the written word and is known by all cultures. For some people, dancing is the meaning of life.
This Sputnik’s weekly photo gallery offers you a glimpse of what’s been going on in various corners of the world during the past seven days.
The Paris Motor Show will be remembered not only for its loud premieres, but also for the fact that this year’s show was ignored by Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep, Ford, Opel, Nissan, Volvo, Mazda, Infiniti, Mitsubishi and Subaru.
More than 6,000 guests from over 70 countries will attend the economic forum, with leading energy industry companies coming from Austria, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Libya, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and France, among others.
The adorable event featuring the little canine athletes took place in Huntington Beach, California for the tenth time with solo surfing, two-dog surfing and human/dog surfing competitions.
Architects design beautiful and unusual things, leaving masterpieces for future generations that will be stunned by the skill and imagination of the outstanding creators.
Covered with snow and enduring extremely low temperatures for many months, Mother Russia still puts on some bright colors during the short, but picturesque autumn. Get to know this side of the Russian nature in our gallery.
Peruse this week's gallery compiled for you by Sputnik and see what happened around the world during the past seven days.
A series of sculptures resembling human figures had been condemned by local Muslim authorities who claimed that the British artist depicted the bodies in a non-Islamic way.
The Famous French brand Etam has presented a new collection with an unforgettable show during the Spring-Summer 2019 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show in Paris.
Artist Dain Yoon looks in the mirror to find her canvas: with the help of makeup, she makes her face appear to be transparent and merging with the sky, buildings and the landscape behind her without a drop of Photoshop!
Milan Fashion Week has been called the most luxurious event of its kind due to its list of participants, which not only include top models, but also household names in fashion such as Dolce & Gabbana, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, Gucci, Philipp Plein, DSquared2 and many others.
There are many libraries in the world today which can provide people with something unobtainable even in the digital era, and some of them are not just temples of knowledge, but also magnificent ancient places offering readers a glimpse into history.
For the past several days, Japan has become a magnet for gamers from Asia and all over the world, as the Tokyo Game Show kicked off there on September 20. While gaming and electronics companies are going out of their way to market their latest releases, many guests have their own competition: putting on the most bizarre costumes and make-up.
