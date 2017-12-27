According to an article published in the journal BBA General Subjects, cancer cells differ from healthy ones in that they absorb an unusually many nutrients and oxygen, which allows them to grow and multiply uncontrollably.
Russia's company Technoros is developing innovative technologies for mining enterprises. The company's complexes are expected to become yet another Russian non-resource export product. One of the first countries to demonstrate its interest in the new systems was Iran, Technoros' general director, Igor Katser, told Sputnik.
Preliminary data suggests that an improvised explosive device, equivalent to 200 grams of TNT, has been the cause for the incident.
A scared looking potato about to be mangled by a gigantic metallic monster is no sci-fi it is just another day in the household of a Russian guy named Mayor Garret on social media.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government has approved a bill that allows foreign nationals to enter Russia without a visa, using a personalized spectator card for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, the official statement read on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Wednesday he had filed a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport over the International Olympic Committee’s decision to ban him for life from taking part in the Olympic Games.
The search for the former owner of the Menshevik factory building in Moscow, who opened fire earlier in the day, is underway.
The new number of airfields, available to the United States in accordance with the Open Skies Treaty will be reduced by Russia as a mirror response to the US-announced measures, a source reported.
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman slammed US Department of State’s comments on the actions of the Russian Central Election Commission, calling it a direct interference in the state’s internal affairs.
The US State Department announced on Friday that they had finalized a deal to supply high-end ordnance to the Ukrainian military, including Javelin anti-tank missiles. Both Washington and Kiev insisted that the weapons were solely for defensive purposes.
Rosneft's legal department and former head of the Investigative Committee's Moscow Department senior official has been detained by the Russian federal law enforcement service over being bribed, according to a source.
An elderly woman has miraculously survived a 4-story plunge from her apartment house balcony in the town of Shakhtyorsk as gale force winds swept Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin Island, RIA Novosti reported, citing local hospital officials.
While preparations for the 2018 World Cup are underway, a young St. Petersburg resident Evelina is looking forward to the competition. The young woman has received an unusual gift from her favorite football player, and opened up to Sputnik about her love of football as well as the terrible tragedy that she has had to endure.
The cutting-edge UAV will be able to fly at least twice as fast as its propeller-driven analogues, a source in the defense-industrial complex has told RIA Novosti.
The footage has helped scientists to obtain valuable data about one of the Red Book predators under observation by researchers for almost ten years.
Russian Kaliningrad-based Yantar Shipyard has announced that the new Admiral Makarov frigate for the Russian Navy has been commissioned.
The IOC Executive Board issued a life-long ban for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko and former Deputy Minister of Sports Yuri Nagornykh from any participation in all future Olympic Games.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s Central Election Commission said on Monday it would not register Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny’s initiative group for his self-nomination in the Russian presidential election due to his unspent conviction.
MOSCOW (Spuntik) - Experts from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (PRUE) have conducted a survey to establish whether the Russian public is ready to accept blockchain technology, Assistant Professor Diana Stepanova of the Department of Finance and Prices told Sputnik.
People and other air-breathing creatures normally drown when they get too much water in their lungs, but Russian scientists have proved that a dog can survive underwater using liquid breathing technology in an experiment aimed at saving the lives of submarine crews.
