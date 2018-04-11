“Yes, I’m dead, so respect the dead and do not disturb.”
Someone has clearly been practicing for this moment!
St. Petersburg drivers were very much surprised when they turned out to be in the middle of an unusual road accident.
Phillipine fishermen have managed to catch a large squid, two and a half meters long in Sibutu, in the country's northern province of Tawi-Tawi.
Residents of Mar del Plata in Argentina have spent an entire day trying to help a whale swim back into the ocean after becoming stranded on a beach.
When you’re your own best friend and don’t even know it!
The spider crabs were passing by minding their own business when a diver began capturing them on video.
Ferrari's pit system gave a green light to Raikkonen, indicating he could exit the pits, despite the mechanics not having replaced his left rear tire.
The Fribo robot, which sends your friends information about the fridge opening or the laundry starting, has already been tested by several people and received mostly positive feedback.
Thunder players Paul George and Russell Westbrook each scored 24 points, as Oklahoma City snapped Houston’s 20-game home winning streak with a 108-102 victory.
The petting zoo is already ready to take the animal in, but volunteers want to try to release the squirrel back into the wild.
Residents of the US state of Arizona have witnessed a life or death battle between a bobcat and a rattlesnake on a roadside near a single-family house.
In the Australian Northern Territory, a fisherman's boat ran aground surrounded by crocodiles and was stuck two nights, according to The Daily Mail.
The bear damaged the fence, built along the Latvian-Russian border, while trying to run from Latvia to Russia, the state border guard of the republic said on Friday.
Witnesses say that the Labrador retriever was chasing a bird when the animal suddenly jumped onto a thin sheet of ice covering a river in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, which cracked under its weight.
Now who’s trained who here?
“Hey, you look like you need some freedom!”
Lake Baikal, which is considered to be the world's deepest lake, is covered in a thick layer of ice in winter and local thrill-seekers do not lose the opportunity to experience overwhelming emotions.
President of the United States Donald Trump threw out a paper with prepared notes during a speech at a round table in West Virginia dedicated to tax policy.
