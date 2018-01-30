Despite the fact that the ongoing US investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign has failed to produce any tangible results, a top American intelligence official now says that Moscow “will continue” to try and influence elections in the United States.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department informed Congress that sanctions legislation was already deterring Russian defense sales, hence additional penalties do not need to be imposed at this time. The move triggered a backlash from lawmakers who accused President Donald Trump’s administration of being weak on Moscow.
The Kremlin has described the list as an attempt to interfere in the upcoming 2018 Russian presidential election.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than a dozen of US senators in a letter warned President Donald Trump that the administration’s policies detailed in a leaked Defense Department report will likely lead to the outbreak of a nuclear war.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department is assigning dozens of FBI agents and analysts in an expanded effort to scrutiny the dark web for sales of opioid drugs and related crimes, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a press release.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department informed Congress that the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) and its implementation have deterred Russian defense sales, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told Sputnik.
An investigative journalist has linked PropOrNot, the self-proclaimed Russian propaganda watchdogs cited as “experts” in the past by outlets like the Washington Post, to the Atlantic Council and, therefore, the US State Department.
A leaked memo attributed to White House security officials proposing to nationalize the upcoming 5G wireless network has sparked a massive wave of criticism from companies, US senators and voices outside the US.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Newly leaked portions of Donald Trump's infrastructure framework show that his administration intends to weaken key sections of the Endangered Species Act, possibly leading to the extinction of hundreds of species of plants and animals, the Center for Biological Diversity's (CBD) government affairs director Brett Hartl said.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US State Department believes Russia is not complying with the UN Security Council's sanctions on North Korean exports of coal and there are no more excuses for these violations, spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement on Monday.
Late Monday evening the United States House Intelligence Committee voted in favor of releasing a memo by Republican Rep. Devin Nunes that allegedly shows how the FBI abused its powers and demonstrated bias during its investigation into connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.
More than 20,000 people plan to protest outside the British prime minister’s office next fall, when US President Donald Trump is scheduled to pop into town for a state visit to the United Kingdom.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) broke away from its routine reporting schedule this week to call attention to the “high risk” for potential “waste, fraud, abuse and mismanagement” in processes related to granting government officials security clearance.
On Friday, it was revealed that an African-American police recruit for Arkansas' Little Rock Police Department was fired after officials were alerted to a Facebook post that she published when she was 16 years old.
Refugees from 11 "high risk" countries will face enhanced screening measures when trying to enter America, the US Department of Homeland Security said Monday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The new US National Defense Strategy does not seek to stoke confrontation with either Russia or China but recognizes that competition exists between these countries and the United States, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Strategy Elbridge Colby told reporters on Monday.
The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that one of their Su-27 fighter jets intercepted a US Navy EP-3 Aries surveillance plane in international airspace over the Black Sea on Monday. The Pentagon slammed the interception as "unsafe," but Moscow replied that they took "all necessary precautions" to avoid a hazardous situation.
A decision by North Korea to use a nuclear weapon against one of its adversaries would be “suicidal,” a top South Korean defense official said Monday.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Desh terrorist group (banned in Russia) has already used chemical weapons in both Syria and Iraq and are planning to use them in future attacks in the West, US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said in a speech at the Woodrow Wilson Center on Monday.
Oprah Winfrey ruled herself out of running against Donald Trump in 2020 on Friday, January 26. So is there anyone out there who could win the Democratic nomination and defeat The Donald in two years' time?
