Former US President Bill Clinton’s alleged personal escapades are back in the press after a former Secret Service agent decided to release a tell-all book detailing his experience as an officer.
According to the highly anticipated book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Steve Bannon went on record to say Donald Trump, Jr.’s 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney was both treasonous and unpatriotic.
New Year's Eve is here, and it is time for everyone to share the joy and happiness of this merry season with each other. A new year is upon us, and who knows what wonders and surprises it will bring.
The US and Israeli leadership have apparently teamed up against Iranian interests in the Middle East via a secretive deal reached in the American capital earlier this month.
US aircraft flying in Syrian airspace often did so while in the crosshairs of advanced Russian air defense systems, a high-ranking officer revealed.
Daesh formations in Syria were led by commanders trained by instructors from countries of the Middle East and the West, according to the chief of the Russian General Staff.
It seems like some people are too obsessed with an imaginary Russian threat, as a British frigate shadowed a Russian warship that was on an ordinary mission.
The Trump administration is preparing a so-called Kremlin dossier - a list of high-ranking Russian officials and businessmen, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reports. It is expected that the document will be presented to the US Congress before the end of January.
With seats up for grabs in the US House of Representatives and Senate next year, Democrats are divided over Hillary Clinton appearing on the campaign trail.
Spanish authorities have compiled a list of Catalan separatists which includes a popular footballer who vocally supported the region's drive for independence.
Moscow expressed disappointment over the US' decision to supply sniper rifles to Kiev, warning that this action may lead to further bloodshed in Ukraine's restive southeastern region.
From Hillary Clinton to Jon Voight, Disney World's latest addition to its “Hall of Presidents” exhibit has many seeing double.
The Pentagon is reportedly going to spend over $200 million on the expansion of military bases in Europe in order to "contain Russia". The new US National Security Strategy regards Moscow as posing a challenge to Washington.
It seems that Mulder and Scully from "The X-Files" have found sympathizers in the Pentagon.
Ahead of a Tuesday vote in the House, the GOP’s $1.5 trillion tax overhaul has many suspecting Republicans are simply scrambling to appease donors by passing the bill before the year’s end.
During his annual press conference Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Russia spends about $46 billion on defense - a relatively small sum compared to the Pentagon's $700 billion military budget.
Despite losing to Democrat Doug Jones Tuesday, Roy Moore’s election night statement was far from a concession speech.
Hamas has announced the beginning of the 'Third Intifada' in response to the US leadership officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Donald Trump's decision to publicly recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel evoked a sharp retort from Turkish President Erdogan who branded this move a violation of international norms.
On December 11, President Vladimir Putin ordered to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from Syria after defeating Daesh, which had been torturing the Arab Republic for years.
