President Donald Trump’s reported remark about immigrants coming to the United States from “s***hole countries” and rather controversial cancellation of his visit to the UK has set the world afire, provoking thousands of memes in response. Sputnik decided to recap the best ways of tackling Trump’s comments on the Internet.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has bewildered social media users with another enigmatic message. In the past two weeks, Assange has written only three tweets, with each being a puzzle for his followers.
The European sex toy market will soon be getting a completely new invention. A start-up from Germany has created an advanced vibrator that is supposed to bring its users unforgettable pleasure due to unusual technology.
Social media users have been deeply shocked by the images they saw and compared the animal to the creatures from the "Alien" movies by Ridley Scott.
Over the past few months, a spotlight has been shone on allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct in the entertainment industry following a series of accusations against high-profile Hollywood film producers and actors.
Social media users have slammed the Washington Post bureau chief in Beirut, Liz Sly, for posing a terrorist supporter as a hero journalist. She refused to issue an apology.
On Sunday, a fight involving five people broke out at a mall in Atlanta, Georgia. Footage of the melee has since taken flight on social media.
Two days ago, French film icon Catherine Deneuve blasted the #MeToo campaign against the sexual harassment of women equating it with “puritanism,” fueled by a “hatred of men.”
A new attraction, which will open its doors to selfie-lovers in a Los Angeles suburb, will reveal the 40,000-year history of self-representation.
As digital currency hype continues to shake the world, a new pop group has taken up a mission to educate the public about personal finance and the “wonderful technology” of cryptocurrencies.
The lost treasure is listed among five buildings on the National Register of Historic Places at McCurdy's as one of the last existing smoked-herring facilities in the United States.
The featherweight champion knows how to cause controversy and he did just that Wednesday night after posting a video on his official Instagram story feed showing a Louis Vuitton acrylic box where a suspicious cigarette sits on top.
Deneuve, along with 99 other French women, has accused the #MeToo campaign of "puritanism" fueled by a "hatred of men" and stymies sexual freedom.
Following the presentation of a new sexbot, named Solana, that gives its owner a chance to switch her very life-like face for another, Sputnik selected the best sex dolls just for your reading pleasure.
John Humphrys has claimed the off-air conversation was "silly banter between old mates." A source in the BBC said that the remarks have left management "unimpressed" and that the presenter regretted what he had said.
The Natural Cycles app, which earlier this year became the first and only app in the EU to receive certification as a medical device for contraception, has landed in hot water, as dozens of Swedish women who were using the app for birth control suffered unwanted pregnancies.
After signs were found linking human intestinal flora to everything from cancer to diabetes, autism and schizophrenia, the health trend of stool transplant has caught fire across the world, allowing donors of fecal matter to get rich by simply selling their "creations."
Turns out that even tech geniuses can get a little confused - including SpaceX founder Elon Musk.
According to Anthony Fontana, the school board president for Vermilion Parish in Louisiana, the school board's office was hit with a slew of death threats Tuesday after news broke about a teacher being handcuffed after questioning a board member's pay raise.
The posh company which supplies lingerie to the British Monarch has lost its royal status following publication of a book revealing intimate details surrounding royal bra fittings.
