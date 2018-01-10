Democrats have “joined hands” with neoconservative policies in sensationalizing Russia as an imminent security threat: a trope neocons worked decades to develop and can finally watch mature into a full-blown international scandal, journalist and author Max Blumenthal told Radio Sputnik.
On Tuesday, news broke that Steve Bannon, US President Donald Trump's former chief White House strategist, was once more out of a job after being forced out of Breitbart News.
Despite the fact that Sylvie Le Bihan, an author of three bestselling novels, was raped at the age 17, she signed a collective letter in support of the right of men to give signs of attention to women, which was published by Le Monde daily. The woman explained her position in an interview with Sputnik.
It appears that the Clinton Foundation will not be able to escape scrutiny this time, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel told Sputnik. Judging solely from publicly available records, one may easily suspect a longstanding set of frauds, the analyst noted, adding that millions of dollars vanished during the Clintons' political campaigns.
Martin Armstrong is a US financial analyst who created a unique mathematical formula that enabled him to correctly predict many events in politics and economics. In an interview with Sputnik, he revealed how US banks wanted to take over Russia and explained why the euro is destined to collapse.
The US Army and Homeland Security are developing a new school shooting simulation. The Enhanced Dynamic Geo-Social Environment is aimed at training teachers and first responders on how to respond in an active shooter scenario. Radio Sputnik spoke to a specialist on the gun control, issue Dr Marlone Henderson.
A new investigation into the Clinton Foundation has sent a strong signal that no one stands above the law in the US, and that justice will finally be served despite numerous efforts on the part of the anti-Trump 'Resistance' to prevent the US president from delivering on his promises, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel has told Sputnik.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The recent intra-Korean talks helped achieve some of the most pressing objectives in the relations between Seoul and Pyongyang, but defusing tensions is the maximum that such negotiations can achieve, while the definitive solution of the crisis depends on the United States, experts told Sputnik.
VTech has been fined after failing to protect the data of underage users, sparking a debate on how to protect children as more and more toys become digital. Sputnik spoke to Professor of e-governance at the University of Strathclyde Lilian Edwards, and member of the executive board of the UK council on child internet safety John Carr on the issue.
The US and its NATO allies are likely to increase their pressure on Russia ahead of the upcoming 2018 presidential election in the country, geopolitical analyst and author Phil Butler foresees. While the analyst believes that the West will try to meddle in the Russian vote, he is confident that these efforts will fail.
Britain’s WannaCry ‘hero’ is fighting charges that could see him locked up for 40 years. Marcus Hutchins’ defense team released court documents claiming he was unfairly coerced into a confession when tired and intoxicated. Sputnik spoke to OTW (Occupy the Web), a US-based hacker, and to Adrian Winkles, cybersecurity expert, about the arrest
A leading British polling analyst tells Sputnik most Scots see independence and Brexit as entirely separate issues and that separatist feeling has not significantly increased.
With EU budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger warning about spending cuts and increased budget payments by EU countries to fill the gap left by the UK’s withdrawal, Patrick Minford, a professor of applied economics at Cardiff University, told Radio Sputnik that time is running out for Brussels to ink a divorce deal with London.
Tuesday's talks between Seoul and Pyongyang will not have an impact on future chances of reunification unless other obstacles, such as control over North Korea’s nuclear program, the nature of the United States’ relationship with South Korea, and post-reunification leadership arrangements are agreed upon, experts told Sputnik.
Baltimore-area tenants have sued presidential adviser Jared Kushner and his apartment company, Westminster Management, claiming that the company brought improper and illegal fees against them and threatened to evict them if they didn’t pony up.
The joint decision made by the North and South Korean governments to reopen a disconnected military hotline channel and for North Korea to send a delegation to next month’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang is “truly amazing,” a top policy researcher told Radio Sputnik Tuesday.
On Friday, US President Donald Trump is expected to decide whether or not to recertify the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, the US State Department announced Tuesday.
In response to Washington's plans to suspend security assistance to Pakistan, Islamabad is weighing blocking military supplies sent to US forces in Afghanistan via Pakistani territory. Speaking to Sputnik, University of Massachusetts professor and region expert Brian Williams outlined what's next in the shaky relationship between the two countries.
A new simulation is being developed by the United States Army and the Department of Homeland Security with the aim of showing teachers how to respond in the event of a school shooting.
New changes made by the British prime minister to her cabinet appear to indicate that her authority may not be as strong as she would like others to believe, according to a notable political scientist.
