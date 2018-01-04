An Egyptian pop singer was recently arrested for appearing in a “provocative” music video.
No terror group has claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, but it took place at the epicenter of the conflict with the Boko Haram insurgency.
While Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari recently announced that the terrorist group has been defeated, a recent video made by one of the organization's leaders suggests otherwise.
A group of gunmen has attacked worshippers attending a church in the southern Nigerian Rivers State, leaving 21 people dead, local media reported.
Security forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) killed two peaceful protesters, calling for President Joseph Kabila Kabange to step down, in the country’s capital of Kinshasa, a human rights watchdog said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least two people were killed and 30 more injured as a result of the suspected Boko Haram attack in Cameroon's northern region of Far North on Sunday morning, media reported citing local sources.
Participants of the opposition rallies in the nation's capital Kinshasa have called on Joseph Kabila, the Democratic Republic of Congo's president, not to stand for a third term in office.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 34 people died on Sunday as a result of collision of a bus with a truck in Kenya, local media reported.
As a number of marches against the president of the country standing for the third term in office are expected in the major cities of the DR Congo, authorities made a decision to shut down the Internet and SMS services.
Effective January 1, 2018, China will ban the mainland domestic sale of elephant ivory and related products, a significant move toward slowing the annual slaughter of the largest land animals on Earth.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – South Africa’s Constitutional Court on Friday ruled that the lower house of the country’s parliament had not done enough to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable in a corruption scandal.
US Africa Command (AFRICOM) has announced that they killed 13 militants with the Islamist insurgent group al-Shabaab in southern Somalia. The airstrike took place on Wednesday in coordination with the Somali government.
The Norwegian police have raised concerns about the ongoing radicalization process in so-called ‘Quran schools' in Somalia, where kids from immigrant families residing in the Nordic country are sent, often against their will, by parents to avoid being "westernized."
The Red Sea Suakin port used to be Sudan's major harbor when it was ruled by the Ottoman Empire, but during the last century came into disuse after Port Sudan had been constructed 35 miles (60 km) to the north.
Severe attacks on farmlands and the community’s response are just one issue that reveals to what extent South Africa is experiencing violence, with some arguing there definitely is a racial pretext to it.
The number of Daesh-linked militants in Somalia has been growing, with many of them being defectors from the al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab terrorist group.
Following an effort by the UN to evacuate thousands of migrants stranded in Libya, the first batch of 162 migrants considered “highly vulnerable” were flown directly from Libya to Italy for the first time.
A white Zimbabwean farmer and his family, evicted at gunpoint by the government of Robert Mugabe six months ago, has returned to his community to a joyous reception, becoming the first white farmer to get his land back under the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The latest outbreak of violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has led to a sharp increase in number of refugees fleeing the country to neighboring Uganda, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) spokeswoman Cecile Pouilly said Friday.
The video report by Sky News, a UK-based news organization, released earlier this year, claimed that the cobalt collected by child laborers in these small mining operations will be sold to Chinese dealers who don't ask questions about its source or who extracted it.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com