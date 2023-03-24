https://sputniknews.com/20230324/five-african-nations-rank-among-10-most-impacted-by-terrorism-1108747418.html

Five African Nations Rank Among 10 Most Impacted by Terrorism

The Global Terrorism Index 2023 report has featured five African countries among the top 10 most impacted by terrorism worldwide, along with four states in the Middle East and one nation in Southeast Asia.

The Global Terrorism Index 2023 report has featured five African countries among the top 10 most impacted by terrorism worldwide, along with four states in the Middle East and one nation in Southeast Asia.The report produced by a leading international think tank, the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), revealed that terror attacks have recently become 26% more deadly. According to the study, Daesh* and its affiliates remained the world’s most murderous terrorist group in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year, with attacks in 21 countries.In the meanwhile, the IEP pointed out that ideological terrorism has been the most prominent and the deadliest in Western countries. As for Africa, the think tank said that the Sahel turned out to be the globe’s most affected region in 2022, representing 43% of worldwide terrorism casualties, which is 7% higher than in 2021.The list of the top 10 most terrorism-impacted countries over the past decade included the following African states: Burkina Faso (2), Somalia (3), Mali (4), Nigeria (8), and Niger (10). The list also included Afghanistan (1), Syria (5), Pakistan (6), and Iraq (7) in the Middle East, along with Myanmar (9), known as Burma until 1989, in Southeast Asia.* Daesh and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.

