https://sputniknews.com/20230324/five-african-nations-rank-among-10-most-impacted-by-terrorism-1108747418.html
Five African Nations Rank Among 10 Most Impacted by Terrorism
Five African Nations Rank Among 10 Most Impacted by Terrorism
The Global Terrorism Index 2023 report has featured five African countries among the top 10 most impacted by terrorism worldwide, along with four states in the Middle East and one nation in Southeast Asia.
2023-03-24T12:29+0000
2023-03-24T12:29+0000
2023-03-24T12:32+0000
africa
burkina faso
somalia
mali
nigeria
niger
afghanistan
pakistan
syria
iraq
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108746354_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3cc68b827cd22e0f4eedf7971fe08edf.png
The Global Terrorism Index 2023 report has featured five African countries among the top 10 most impacted by terrorism worldwide, along with four states in the Middle East and one nation in Southeast Asia.The report produced by a leading international think tank, the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), revealed that terror attacks have recently become 26% more deadly. According to the study, Daesh* and its affiliates remained the world’s most murderous terrorist group in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year, with attacks in 21 countries.In the meanwhile, the IEP pointed out that ideological terrorism has been the most prominent and the deadliest in Western countries. As for Africa, the think tank said that the Sahel turned out to be the globe’s most affected region in 2022, representing 43% of worldwide terrorism casualties, which is 7% higher than in 2021.The list of the top 10 most terrorism-impacted countries over the past decade included the following African states: Burkina Faso (2), Somalia (3), Mali (4), Nigeria (8), and Niger (10). The list also included Afghanistan (1), Syria (5), Pakistan (6), and Iraq (7) in the Middle East, along with Myanmar (9), known as Burma until 1989, in Southeast Asia.* Daesh and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.
1
africa
burkina faso
somalia
mali
nigeria
niger
afghanistan
pakistan
syria
iraq
myanmar
burma
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/03/18/1108746354_162:0:1122:720_1920x0_80_0_0_7dcd81bbfd87bd2ce9e80d796801c462.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
global terrorism index 2023, global terrorism index 2023: key findings in 5 charts, global terrorism index, terrorism, terrorism in africa, terrorism in the world, the sahel & expert essays, 10 years of the gti, trends in terrorism, countries most impacted by terrorism, impact of terrorism,
global terrorism index 2023, global terrorism index 2023: key findings in 5 charts, global terrorism index, terrorism, terrorism in africa, terrorism in the world, the sahel & expert essays, 10 years of the gti, trends in terrorism, countries most impacted by terrorism, impact of terrorism,
Five African Nations Rank Among 10 Most Impacted by Terrorism
12:29 GMT 24.03.2023 (Updated: 12:32 GMT 24.03.2023)
Since 2011, Africa’s Sahel region, which includes countries like Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Nigeria, has been significantly destabilized by jihadist insurgencies and banditry, mainly carried out by terrorist networks linked to Daesh* and Al-Qaeda*.
The Global Terrorism Index 2023 report has featured five African countries among the top 10 most impacted by terrorism
worldwide, along with four states in the Middle East and one nation in Southeast Asia.
The report produced by a leading international think tank, the Institute of Economics and Peace (IEP), revealed that terror attacks have recently become 26% more deadly. According to the study, Daesh* and its affiliates remained the world’s most murderous terrorist group in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year, with attacks in 21 countries.
In the meanwhile, the IEP pointed out that ideological terrorism has been the most prominent and the deadliest in Western countries. As for Africa, the think tank said that the Sahel turned out to be the globe’s most affected region
in 2022, representing 43% of worldwide terrorism casualties, which is 7% higher than in 2021.
The list of the top 10 most terrorism-impacted countries over the past decade included the following African states: Burkina Faso (2), Somalia (3), Mali (4), Nigeria (8), and Niger (10). The list also included Afghanistan (1), Syria (5), Pakistan (6), and Iraq (7) in the Middle East, along with Myanmar (9), known as Burma until 1989, in Southeast Asia.
* Daesh and al-Qaeda are terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other countries around the world.