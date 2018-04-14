UK PM Theresa May, France's Macron Authorize Strikes on Syria

UK Prime Minister Theresa May says she have authorised British armed forces to conduct coordinated and targeted strikes to “degrade the Syrian regime's chemical weapons capability and deter their use." Her statement has been followed by that of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"This evening I have authorized British armed forces to conduct co-ordinated and targeted strikes to degrade the Syrian Regime's chemical weapons capability and deter their use. We are acting together with our American and French allies," she was cited in a statement.

May said diplomatic efforts "have been repeatedly thwarted," and pointed out there is no practical alternative to the use of force against Syria.

"We have sought to use every possible diplomatic channel to achieve this [end of chemical weapons use]. But our efforts have been repeatedly thwarted… So there is no practical alternatives to the use of force," she said.

"This is not about intervening in a civil war. It is not about regime change. It is about a limited and targeted strike that does not further escalate tensions… it will also send a clear signal to anyone else who believes they can use chemical weapons with impunity," she continued.

"We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised — within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world," she said.

The President of France Emmanuel Macron also said he has ordered French military intervention in Syria together with US and UK.

According to Macron, the strikes in Syria target "regime chemical weapons capacity."