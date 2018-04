Israel: US', Allies' Missile Strikes Have 'Enforced Red Line' in Syria

Early on Saturday, the US, the UK and France fired more than 100 missiles from ships and manned aircraft at Syria in response to an alleged chemical attack in the city of Douma blamed on Damascus.

"Last year, President Trump made clear that the use of chemical weapons crosses a red line. Tonight, under American leadership, the United States, France and the United Kingdom enforced that line," an Israeli official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

He went on saying that Syria's "murderous actions" jeopardise the country's territory, forces and leadership.

