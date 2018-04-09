Register
21:36 GMT +309 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A group of F-15 Eagles. (File)

    Israeli Academic on Attack on Syrian Airbase: Message is Very Clear

    © AP Photo/ he Courier-Journal, Sam Upshaw
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    4014

    Israeli warplanes conducted a strike on Syria's T-4 air base on April 8, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Moscow has requested an explanation from Tel Aviv for the move. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Eyal Zisser, professor for Middle Eastern Studies and vice rector of Tel Aviv University, shared his opinion on the reasons behind the attack.

    Sputnik: What prompted Israel to attack Syria's air force base in Homs, in your view?

    Eyal Zisser: If it is indeed Israel, and no reason to doubt the reports from both Moscow and Washington and also Damascus, if it is indeed Israel the Israeli message was very clear. During the last year or two Israel [has been] concerned about the Iranian military presence in Syria and Israel said it will now allow Iran to build bases and to establish itself as a military power. There is one thing to send troops to support the regime but there is another thing to establish yourself as a military power in Syria and this is not accepted by Israel and Israel accordingly will attack.

    READ MORE: Russian MoD: Two Israeli Warplanes Attacked Syrian Airbase

    Sputnik: This is the first time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not inform Russia in advance about the planned strike. What are your thoughts on that?

    Eyal Zisser: I am sure that there is a full coordination, the dialogue between the leaders is very positive, Israel is very careful not to upset and not to cause Russia any reason for any concern. The channels were open and active information passed. Of course, Israel would never ask anyone for any permission in advance, because this makes your partner that in diplomatic relations is not acceptable, you don't want to turn your ally to a partner in something you are doing. So, I would be very surprised to find out that Israel did not inform the Russian side, not in advance, but when it happened in the necessary and the needed detail. This is a must, I think.

    READ MORE: Syria on Israeli Attack on T-4 Airbase: We Reserve Right to Defend Our Soil

    A Syrian army soldier prepares the Su-22 fighter jet for a flight at the Syrian Air Force base in Homs province. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    A Syrian army soldier prepares the Su-22 fighter jet for a flight at the Syrian Air Force base in Homs province. File photo

    Sputnik: Syria is of course a UN member. Do you feel that this attack corresponded with international law?          

    Eyal Zisser: Well, you know, when you speak about international law, there is the Russian view about international law, there is the American view about international law, there is the European Union view about international law. Israel is very careful not to get into, you know, this conflict between all the countries I mentioned. They are in good relations with Israel. The Americans say that using chemical weapons against civilians is against international law. Russia has a different opinion. Israel does not want to get into this. Israel is after its national interests, exactly as Russia is after its international interest in this region. In this regard there is a basic understanding between the countries not to interfere with each other's interests. Everybody can live together with what Israel is doing, with what Russia is doing and Israel is very careful not to criticize Russia. We'll not hear anything, any word of criticism from the Israeli authorities. This is not Europe; this is not the United States. We regard highly our dialogue with Russia.

    READ MORE: US Reportedly Confirms Israel Informed It About Strike on Syrian T-4 Base

    Sputnik: What measures can Syria take to avoid similar attacks in the future?

    Eyal Zisser: Israel's point of view, Israel's message is very clear: First of all, Syria is not in a position to do anything right now because there is a civil war, there are foreign forces on its soil and it's not solely independent to take its position. But Israel said very clearly, I mean, Iran is a country that is threatening constantly Israel and calls for the destruction of Israel. That's why, because of this Iranian attitude, Israel is not ready to accept any military presence of Iranian forces. Israel thinks that it has a say and what it wants is basically, I mean, that the Iranians will leave Syria, will not have any military bases and military presence.   

    The views and opinions expressed by Eyal Zisser are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

          

    Related:

    Israeli Air Raids on Syria Since Start of Civil War
    Trump on Possible Military Action in Syria: 'Nothing is off the Table'
    Syria on Israeli Attack on T-4 Airbase: We Reserve Right to Defend Our Soil
    US Does Not Rule Out Military Strikes Against Assad in Syria - Pentagon Chief
    Four Iranians Reportedly Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Syria's Airbase
    Tags:
    attack, airstrike, F-15, Israeli Air Force, Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Aleppo
    Syrian Teenagers Practice Parkour in Liberated Aleppo
    Cartoon
    Better Sorry?
    Countries that have expelled Russian diplomats
    From the US to Luxembourg: Who Declared Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse