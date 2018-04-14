Pretext for Strike on Syria ‘Obvious Hoax’ - US State Senator Black

"Syrians wouldn't possibly use gas, since terrorists were quickly surrendering," Black said on Friday after the airstrikes. "Syria certainly wouldn't gas civilians and leave soldiers untouched. It was an obvious hoax."
Earlier in the day, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Douma.
Russian military said earlier it had substantial and convincing evidence confirming that the April 7 chemical attack in Douma was a provocation staged with direct involvement of the United Kingdom. Russia's State Duma Foreign relations committee Alexei Chepa also noted that if OPCW specialists reached Douma and confirmed information by Russian specialists that no chemical weapons attack has happened in Syria, this would have nullified all US actions and intentions
