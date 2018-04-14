Pretext for Strike on Syria ‘Obvious Hoax’ - US State Senator Black

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The pretext used to carry out a strike on Syria is a clear fraud, US State Senator from Virginia Richard Black told Sputnik following the strike.

"Syrians wouldn't possibly use gas, since terrorists were quickly surrendering," Black said on Friday after the airstrikes. "Syria certainly wouldn't gas civilians and leave soldiers untouched. It was an obvious hoax."

Earlier in the day, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Douma.

© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik White House 'Confident' Syrian President Assad Behind Douma 'Chemical Attack' Despite Lack of Evidence

Before the strike, the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons Fact-Finding Mission expressed its intentions to start its investigation into the alleged chemical attack in Douma amid calls by some Western countries for a response to the incident.

Russian military said earlier it had substantial and convincing evidence confirming that the April 7 chemical attack in Douma was a provocation staged with direct involvement of the United Kingdom. Russia's State Duma Foreign relations committee Alexei Chepa also noted that if OPCW specialists reached Douma and confirmed information by Russian specialists that no chemical weapons attack has happened in Syria, this would have nullified all US actions and intentions