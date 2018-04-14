UK Prime Minister May Calls Missile Strike Against Syria 'Right, Legal'

Despite the alleged government-launched chemical attack in Douma, Syria lacking any substantial evidence, Britain made a decision to join US-led military action in Syria.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated that the missile strike in Syria was "right and legal" move, which serves British national interests, though "there is no graver decision for a prime minister than to commit its servicemen to combat." In May's opinion, attack against Syria, will "significantly degrade Damascus' ability to produce and store chemical weapons."

When asked if she will order more strikes against Syria, the prime minister said that "the Syrian regime should be under no doubt about our [British] resolve."

Earlier in the day, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed on Saturday the UK strikes against Syria, conducted jointly with the United States and France, saying that the world stands united against chemical weapons.

Welcome the news of UK military strikes against major chemical weapons facilities in Syria alongside our US and French allies. The world is united in its disgust for any use of chemical weapons, but especially against civilians — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 14, 2018

READ MORE: Syrian General Staff Reports on Casualties After West's Strike on Syria

© AFP 2018 / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT WATCH Reported Footage of French Fighter Jets Taking Off to Bomb Syria