UK Prime Minister May Calls Missile Strike Against Syria 'Right, Legal'

UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated that the missile strike in Syria was "right and legal" move, which serves British national interests, though "there is no graver decision for a prime minister than to commit its servicemen to combat." In May's opinion, attack against Syria, will "significantly degrade Damascus' ability to produce and store chemical weapons."

When asked if she will order more strikes against Syria, the prime minister said that "the Syrian regime should be under no doubt about our [British] resolve."

Earlier in the day, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson welcomed on Saturday the UK strikes against Syria, conducted jointly with the United States and France, saying that the world stands united against chemical weapons.

Welcome the news of UK military strikes against major chemical weapons facilities in Syria alongside our US and French allies. The world is united in its disgust for any use of chemical weapons, but especially against civilians — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 14, 2018

Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom, along with the United States and France, launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Douma, which they blamed on the Syrian government. Damascus has rejected all the allegations, noting that all chemical stockpiles were destroyed, which was confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). No evidence of Damascus' involvement in the reported chemical incident was presented; a probe is due to start on April 14.