13:01 GMT +314 April 2018
    A U. S. Air Force F15 fighter jet takes off after Defense Secretary Ash Carter visited the Incirlik Air Base near Adana, Turkey, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2015

    Turkey's Incirlik Airbase Wasn't Used for Airstrikes on Syria - Deputy PM

    © AP Photo /
    World
    4103

    Earlier in the day, several targets in Syria were hit by over 100 cruise missiles and surface-to-air missiles fired jointly by the US, Britain and France, in a punitive strike over an alleged chemical incident in Douma blamed on the Syrian government.

    "Before striking targets in Syria, the chiefs of the General Staff of the United States and Turkey, as well as our [Turkish] President and [US President] Trump discussed this issue. Turkey was informed before the attack. Base Incirlik was not involved in the strike," Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said.

    The official went on saying that "ending arm wrestling and finding a political solution are obligatory in Syria."

    READ MORE: What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"

    Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria is not enough to end instability in the region as thousands of people are killed by conventional weapons.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Twitter Enraged as Trump Justifies Attack on Syria, Saying 'Direct Result of Russia's Failure'
    The spokesman stressed that in order to prevent further deaths in Syria a political solution was urgently needed.

    Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Ministry described the air strikes against the Syrian government as an "appropriate" response.

    Early on Saturday, the United States, the United Kingdom and France launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Douma.

    READ MORE: French Intel Alleges Syria Hiding Chemical Weapons Since 2013 — Report

    Incirlik Air Base is located in the Turkish city of Adana and is used jointly by the United States Air Force and the Turkish Air Force.

