Register
13:01 GMT +314 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French Rafale fighter jets prepare to take off late April 13, 2018 from the Saint-Dizier military base in eastern France in this picture released April 14, 2018 by the French Military

    Moscow Slams French Report on "Syrian Chemical Weapons" Based on Social Media

    © REUTERS / ECPAD/French Military
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    11420

    Shortly after the US along with the UK and France launched a missile strike against Syria over an alleged gassing of civilians in Douma, French intelligence services released a report claiming that the Syrian government maintained a covert chemical weapons program since 2013.

    Russian Foreign Ministry sharply criticized a report regarding the alleged April 7 chemical attack in Syria published by Paris in an apparent attempt to justify the recent missile strikes against the Middle Eastern country.

    "The pretext for the attack, according to the statements made by US officials and the so called secret report recently published by French intelligence agencies, were mass media and social media publications," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

    She also remarked that while mass media may bear some responsibility for what they publish, the veracity of publications in social media simply cannot be confirmed; and that today the responsibility for military actions is apparently being pushed onto mass media which circulate publications that got nothing to do with reality.

    "Everyone remembers how the bombing of Iraq began, when Secretary of State Colin Powell got set up with that test tube. Today, no one is foolish enough to go to the [UN] Security Council and start waving test tubes around. Instead, it were the US, British, French and European mass media in general who got appointed as such fools," Zakharova said.

    The French Connection

    Early on April 14 French Ministry of Defense published a report compiled by the country's intelligence services regarding a possible use of chemical weapons in the Syrian city of Douma a week earlier.

    "The Syrian government retained a clandestine chemical weapons program since 2013," the report's authors stated, claiming that Damascus did not declare all of its chemical weapon stockpiles and capabilities with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons when the latter moved to dispose of the Syrian WMDs.

    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up while addressing the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference in Washington. (File)
    © AP Photo / Cliff Owen
    Twitter Enraged as Trump Justifies Attack on Syria, Saying 'Direct Result of Russia's Failure'
    French government also admitted that it has no samples of the chemical weapons that were allegedly used in Douma, with the report noting "the absence to date of chemical samples analyzed by our own laboratories."

    Instead, the report's authors explained that Paris chose to rely on "publicly available information from non-governmental organizations and other sources", including social media posts.

    "The French services began to analyze testimonies, photos and videos that appeared spontaneously on special websites, in the media and on social networks in the hours and days that followed the attack. The testimonies obtained by the services were also analyzed," the report claimed.

    According to the document, the "spontaneous nature of the release" of the alleged chemical attack victims' images on social media networks apparently proved that this data was not fabricated or reused.

    Therefore, French experts determined that the victims' of the attack had "identifiable symptoms" merely by studying the aforementioned photos, as "part of the entities that published this information are recognized as usually reliable," the report stated.

    The United States, along with its UK and French allies, has unleashed a series of missile strikes against a number of locations in Syria over an alleged chemical weapon attack in the city of Douma which the US leadership blamed on Damascus.

    A total of 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched at targets in Syria by US warships deployed in the Red Sea, tactical aviation over the Mediterranean Sea and B-1B bombers from al-Tanf area, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

    Related:

    What We Know So Far on Syria Missile Strike Before Probe Into "Chemical Attack"
    France Lost Opportunity to Act Independently by Joining Syria Strikes - Le Pen
    Strikes on Syria Likely Sign of Imminent US Withdrawal - Opposition Group
    Tags:
    criticism, report, social media, mass media, chemical weapons, intelligence, French Defense Ministry, Syria, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    This Week in Pictures: April 7-13
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Zuck Stuck on Capitol Hill
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse