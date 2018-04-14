Putin: Attack on Syria 'Act of Aggression' Against Sovereign State

Western countries hit Syria, although neither Russian military experts, nor local residents confirmed fact of chemical attack in the city of Douma, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated.

Putin has vehemently condemned the US-led missile strikes against Syria, which "aggravate humanitarian catatrophe, inflict suffering on civilian population and connive at terrorism."

Western countries cynically disregarded the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) probe into an alleged chemical incident in the Syrian city of Douma and undertook military action even before the investigation is completed, according to the Russian president.

Putin called the attack against Syria "act of aggression" against the country which is combating terrorism on its soil, adding that Russian servicemen help legitimate government to fight terrorist threat in the country.

The president stressed that escalation in Syria has destructive impact on the entire system of international relations.

Earlier in the day, the US alongside with the United Kingdom and France, launched strikes on a number of targets in Syria in response to the alleged chemical attack in the Damascus' suburb of Douma, which they blamed on the Syrian government. Damascus has rejected all the allegations, noting that all chemical stockpiles were destroyed, which was confirmed by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). No evidence of Damascus' involvement in the reported chemical incident was presented, with a probe due to start on April 14.