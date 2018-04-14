Register
14 April 2018
    Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria, early Saturday, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.

    Civilian Casualties, Material Damage Reported After West's Strike on Syria

    Middle East
    2019

    The Syrian authorities have not made any official statements on the total scale of the damages or casualties as a result of West's strikes yet.

    At least 6 civilians have been injured as a result of a missile strike on a military depot to the west of Homs, a local security source told Sputnik. Also, SANA agency reported that at least three civilians were injured as a result of the western states' strike on a Syrian military facility in Homs.

    According to Syria's Ministry of Information, Western media are exaggerating the scale of US, UK and French strikes against the targets in Syria.

    "The Ministry of Information calls on citizens not to trust any media reports, which are deliberately or undeliberately exaggerating the number of targets and consequences of the trilateral aggression," the ministry said, as quoted by the Syrian State Television.

    A missile seen flying over Damascus, Syria as US President Donald Trump announced his decision to bomb the country April 13.
    © Facebook Live
    Multiple Syrian Military Bases Reportedly Targeted By US, UK and French Airstrikes (PHOTOS,VIDEOS)
    The broadcaster also refuted reports about nine targets, which were allegedly hit by the Western strikes.

    While Damascus has not made any official statements on the total scale of the damages or casualties as a result of West's strikes yet, the Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported that missile strikes carried out by the UK, France and Britain on a research center in Damascus had only caused material damage.

    "Several missiles of the three countries [the US, the UK and France], which struck a research facility have only caused material damage to a building, which includes an educational center and scientific labs," SANA reported.

     

     

    Tags:
    civilian casualties, Homs, France, United States, United Kingdom, Syria
