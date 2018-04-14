VIDEO: Syrian Interceptors Take Off Against Incoming Missile Before Loud Boom

— Conflict News (@Conflicts) April 14, 2018
"God bless you, God bless you," a man can be heard saying, shortly after the interceptor seemed to collide with a missile, making a large boom sound.
"F*ck those American bastards," the man from the video says.
The Syrian Army reports shooting down 20 US, UK and French missiles. When asked about the missiles, the Pentagon during a briefing that it could not comment on the reports.
Also, a Sputnik correspondent reported that US strikes did not hit presidential palace and government buildings in Damascus.
"Enemies carried out strikes on our army. But we will endure. I am going to work now, life goes on,” a district’s resident told Sputnik.
On Friday night, Trump said that strike operations were underway in response to an alleged attack in Douma, which Damascus and Moscow maintain was a false flag. Analysts are puzzled by the logic of Trump's decision to stand up against "Gas Animal Assad" by raining explosives on Syria and killing Syrians.
Damascus, Homs, a research facility in Barzeh, and an IRGC base in Qasioun Mountain have reportedly been targeted during the military operations.
In addition to U.S. Navy warships, U.S. Air Force B-1 bombers also took part in strikes against Assad regime in Syria: officials— Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 14, 2018
All comments
Show new comments (0)