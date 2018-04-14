Trump: I Ordered Precision Strikes on Syria, Operations Underway

United States President Donald Trump Trump addressed the nation announcing military action in Syria in cooperation with France and Great Britain.





The strikes are meant to deter further chemical attacks, Trump said, announcing that US missiles were heading to strike targets related to chemical weapons depots.

The US, UK and France have said they would work concert on the "international response" against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma.

— Jeffrey St. Clair (@JSCCounterPunch) April 14, 2018

​Syrian air defenses have been activated and big explosions have been heard in Damascus, according to social media reports.

"We are prepared to sustain this response" until Assad halts use of chemical weapons, Trump said, but "America does not seek an indefinite presence in Syria, under any circumstances."

"The fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people," he said.

The strikes are a "direct result" of Russia's inability to keep Assad from using chemical weapons, the "crimes of a monster."

Strikes have been reported east of Damascus and Homs. The Pentagon is planning to provide an update later on Friday night.

— Phil Ewing (@philewing) April 14, 2018

​UK Prime Minister Theresa May said British armed forces have been authorized to "degrade" Syria's chemical weapons capability. "I have done so because I judge this action to be in Britain's national interest."

Everyone who warned that Bolton would advocate for totally idiotic Mideast policies turned out being clairvoyant geniuses. — Max Abrahms (@MaxAbrahms) April 13, 2018

Trump did not specify what military aims the US has. Congress has not authorized strikes, but has been notified of the strikes.