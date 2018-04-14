Iran Slams Western Missile Attack on Syria, Warns of Consequences

Tehran has commented on a massive Western missile attack on Syria, which had been conducted as a response to an alleged chemical attack in Syria's Douma.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has lashed out at the Western states that had conducted a joint massive missile strike on targets in Syria and warned them of "regional consequences."

The United States, the United Kingdom and France carried out strikes on Syria earlier in the day over the reports of a chemical attack in the Damascus suburb of Duma, allegedly carried out by the Syrian government. The strikes have caused several civilian casualties and some material damage, according to several reports.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also warned that the attacks would have grave consequences for the region, noting that the Western countries had carried out attacks against Syria because of the defeat of terrorists in the country, according to the Al-Manar broadcaster.