Mere hours after a US-led missile strike hit targets across Syria, the country's President Bashar Assad reports to perform his duties as the head of state.

The 8-second video released by Syrian presidency shows Bashar Assad arriving at work wearing a suit and a tie and carrying a briefcase.

The video, captioned ‘The morning of resilience’ and posted on the presidency’s Telegram channel, was apparently recorded shortly after a barrage of missiles launched by US, British and French aircraft and warships struck at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian capital.