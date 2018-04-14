Explosions Heard in Damascus Region - Reports

According to reports, explosions have been heard within Syria's Damascus region as US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he was ordering to "launch precision strikes on Syria."

Multiple unconfirmed reports have surfaced of Syrian military bases being struck by US, UK and French airstrikes. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has stated that a scientific research center was also hit, Reuters reported.

Netizens on social media have reported hearing "big explosions."

​​Video footage has also surfaced with sounds of explosions. According to Reuters, Syrian State TV is reporting that air strikes are targeting Damascus and surrounding areas. Syrian military are responding to the air strikes with anti-aircraft weapons.

​US officials are telling reporters that the strike involves Tomahawk cruise missiles, the same missiles that the US dropped on Syria in response to the alleged Khan Shaykhun chemical attack on April 7, 2017.

"A short time ago, I ordered the US Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad," Trump said at a White House conference.

Prior to Trump's announcement, Vice President Mike Pence had been summoned to his hotel in Lima, Peru.