US DoD: US, UK, French Strikes Aimed At 'Chemical Research Infrastructure'

The operation, which started at 9 p.m. EST, was "specifically associated" with chemical research facilities and chemical storage sites, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joe Dunford said Friday. The "one-time strike" has ended, the head of the Pentagon said.

​Three main chemical sites were targeted, as well as one command center, according to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. 120 missiles were launched, about two times as many as last year when 59 Tomahawk missiles targeted the Shayrat air field.

The operations are now complete. Continued barrages will not take place, unless Assad uses chemical weapons again, Pentagon chief Jim Mattis said.

These targets were made with the goal of minimizing any impact on Russian forces, according to JCS.

The deconfliction line with Russia was "active" this week, and the US followed normal use of deconfliction lines with Russia, as is protocol for clearing the airspace, JCS said.

"This wave of strikes is over," Dunford said. When asked how many missiles were intercepted, Dunford said simply, "I don't know," before stating that US Central Command would have more details over the weekend.