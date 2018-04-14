Trump Unhappy With Military Options on Syria, Seeks Broader Offensive - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump is pushing for a broader military offensive in Syria but Defense Secretary James Mattis has resisted for fear of sparking a clash with Russia, media reported citing White House officials.

Trump in meetings with Mattis has pushed for an attack that would also hurt Russia and Iran in addition to the Syrian government in response to an alleged chemical attack in Duma, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters earlier that the National Security Council would be meeting on Friday afternoon to discuss plans for responding to the incident in Syria.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said during a press briefing that Moscow has substantial evidence confirming that the alleged chemical attack in the Syrian town of Duma on April 7 was a provocation staged with direct involvement of the United Kingdom. On Wednesday, Trump tweeted that Russia should get ready for new and "smart" missiles that would be coming to Syria.