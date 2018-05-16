Register
World Cup 2018 Russia
Russia World Cup 2018 Stickers

Never Heard of These Players? They Could Be The Stars of The World Cup

Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr. has celebrated his 26th birthday in style with girlfriend Bruna Marquezine and alongside compatriots Gabriel Jesus and Ronaldo at the lavish Pavillon Cambon in Paris

World Cup Eye Candy: Who are the Hottest WAGs Heading to Russia This Summer?

Official design of the FAN ID for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Russia's FAN ID for FIFA World Cup a Hit Among Football Lovers, Travelers

Krasnodar's Odil Akhmedov at the news conference ahead of the UEFA Europa League's round of 32 match between Sparta Prague and Krasnodar. (File)

No Racism in Russia, FIFA 2018 Set to Be Great Tournament – Shanghai SIPG Player (VIDEO)

Russian cities. Nizhny Novgorod

'By Engaging in FIFA 2018 I Feel I'll Receive High-Quality Training' - Volunteer

Venues

Opening match
Group A
Moscow (Luzhniki)
Russia
14/06 18:00
Saudi Arabia
14/06 18:00
Next matches
Group A
Yekaterinburg
Egypt
15/06 17:00
Uruguay
15/06 17:00
Group B
Saint Petersburg
Morocco
15/06 18:00
Iran
15/06 18:00
Group B
Sochi
Portugal
15/06 21:00
Spain
15/06 21:00
The Samara Arena, a venue for the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches
WATCH Marvelous View of 2018 World Cup Stadium in Russia's Samara
1/10
Ekaterinburg
Moscow Spartak
Moscow Luzhniki
St. Petersburg
Kazan
Saransk
Volgograd
Samara
Sochi
Nizhny Novgorod
Kaliningrad
Rostov-on-Don
