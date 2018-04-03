World Cup 2018 Russia News

The footballer, who plays as a forward for LA Galaxy, may miss the sporting competition as he became a co-owner of a bookmaker company, a move that contradicts the competition's official rules, according to the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Almost 1.7 million tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Russia this summer, have been allocated since September 2017, with foreign fans have bought more than half of all tickets, FIFA's press release said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 6,000 volunteers will work in Moscow during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, set to be held across Russia from June 14 to July 15, the head of Moscow’s volunteer center Mosvolonter Irina Shvets said Tuesday.
YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The construction of the Samara Arena, which is being built for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, should be completed by April 25, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said.
YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) - The Yekaterinburg Arena stadium is 95 percent ready for the games of the 2018 FIFA World Cup that will kick off in mid-June, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The stadium in Volgograd, which will host matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer, has been put into operation, the Russian Sports Ministry's press service said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreign citizens visiting Russia will begin receiving tax refunds in several FIFA World Cup host cities on April 10, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said Tuesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Football fans have booked almost 50 percent of the tickets for the free trains that will travel between the host cities of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer, Director General of Transport Directorate of FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 Kirill Polyakov told Sputnik Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow will provide a special communication channel for the city’s emergency services during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, set to begin in Russia on June 14, the press service for Moscow’s Department of Information Technology said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev has ordered the formation of tourist police units in 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities, Spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk told Sputnik on Monday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 31,000 maps and signs used in the Moscow Metro system will be renewed ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup games to make navigation easier for football fans, Maxim Liksutov, the city's deputy mayor and the head of the Department for Transport and Road Infrastructure Development, told Sputnik on Monday.
ROSTOV-ON-DON (Sputnik) - About 300,000 foreign football fans will visit the Rostov region during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the region’s deputy governor, Yuri Molodchenko, said Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Football fans arriving to Moscow for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will have over 1.4 million free city guides and maps at their disposal, the Moscow mayor’s official website said on Friday.
A group of British campaigners didn't think twice before using Moscow's alleged involvement in the Skripal case as a pretext for scrapping the 2010 decision on the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the authorities of St. Petersburg will analyze the organization of the recent friendly match between Russia and France to ensure that the upcoming championship games will be comfortable for visitors, the LOC press service told Sputnik on Wednesday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Federal Agency for Tourism expects a high number of tourists from the UK to visit Russia for the FIFA World Cup, despite the recent crisis in bilateral ties over Moscow's alleged involvement in the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK city of Salisbury, head of the agency Oleg Safonov said.
As international friendlies have fans entertained all around the world, the World Cup hosts prepare to face one of the tournament's presumed favorites in St. Petersburg.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Organizing Committee of the FIFA World Cup said it will give the French team Russian ushanka-hats as souvenirs for Tuesday's friendly match.
Russia will host the FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15 to take place in Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd and Yekaterinburg. Britain earlier promised that the royal family and ministers will boycott the World Cup over the alleged poisoning of Russian ex-spy Skripal
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian national football team lost to Brazil 0-3 in a friendly match ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
