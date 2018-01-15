MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lawyer of the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) informant Grigory Rodchenkov, Jim Walden, said on Saturday that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) was considering the issue of hiring an independent investigator in the doping case in Russian football.
Philippe Coutinho has arrived at FC Barcelona and now he and his wife have been caught in the global spotlight. Their marriage has already been labeled as Nou Camp’s “great love story”.
Kazuyoshi Miura, the legendary 50-year-old Japanese striker, has just prolonged his record-breaking career, hoping to achieve new heights.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish national team will use a training base in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Spanish football federation's Sporting Director Fernando Hierro said on Thursday.
The McLaren report, commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), presented the results of the investigation into alleged state-sponsored doping in Russia during the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered 42 appeals filed by Russian athletes against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Disciplinary Commission's decisions on their disqualification and ban from the Olympic events for life over violation of anti-doping rules, the CAS said Tuesday in a press release.
Sweden's leading striker through the ages, Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, has decried racism in the Swedish media in a bitter rant which aired on French TV.
How would you spend 192 million dollars if such a hefty sum landed in your lap? Sputnik has decided to provide insight into possible options for spending the money that will be paid in the deal to transfer the Liverpool football star.
The representative of North Korea in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Chang Ung said that his country intends to send figure skaters to the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.
Wrestling is extremely popular in Iran and is rooted in an ancient practice of combining the sport with physical education and meditation. Sputnik spoke to journalist Steve Bunce about plans to commemorate the death of a wrestler and national hero at a cemetery in Tehran on Sunday.
Darts may not be considered an Olympic sport but Phil "The Power" Taylor is its greatest ever player. But his attempt for a fairytale ending to his career ended on Monday night when he lost in the PDC final to a former electrician.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pyongyang might demand that Seoul lift economic restrictions imposed on North Korea and renew bilateral economic projects and humanitarian aid deliveries in exchange for the North's taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, a report by the South Korean Institute for National Security Strategy said Monday.
The Brazilian striker Neymar, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain, revealed how his career could have been ruined three years ago.
Norwegian Jørn Andersen is managing the national soccer team of North Korea, arguably the most isolated country in the world, and is impressed with his troops' prowess.
Football's transfer window reopens on Monday, January 1, and there is expected to be a rush of signings as clubs all over Europe seek that magic ingredient to win a championship or stave off relegation. Sputnik looks at soccer's hottest properties.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian government has approved a bill that allows foreign nationals to enter Russia without a visa, using a personalized spectator card for the upcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, the official statement read on Wednesday.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane broke a Premier League record with a hat-trick in Tuesday's Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-2 win over Southampton.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) President Manuel Burga was found not guilty in a FIFA corruption case on Tuesday in New York City, the New York Times reported Friday.
FIFA has thanked Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko for the decision to suspend his work as the head of the Russian Football Union.
Having a local professional sports star for a dad can make kids popular, but if he's taken out of the game, they might find themselves made fun of.
