In what is now being recognized as a turning point in America’s long and fractured love affair with guns, Saturday’s March for Our Lives has now gone on record as the largest single protest march in the history of the United States capitol.
A fire in a shopping mall in Russia's Kemerovo left 37 people dead, according to the crisis center. Earlier, 69 people were reported missing, including 40 children.
The watch has become one of the main lots at an auction in the UAE. The luxurious item which was sold for an unprecedentedly high price was made in the 1940s and is one of only 281 such pieces in existence worldwide.
The 62-year old journalist had murdered his spouse after she called him a "loser" and complained about their financial problems.
Seeking to gain enough signatures to place an amendment on Oklahoma’s November 6 ballot, representatives of Green the Vote are working tirelessly to add the Sooner State to a growing list of US states that allow for the use of marijuana, either medicinally or recreationally.
A bitterly-fought political campaign to address the rapidly-growing homeless population in a wealthy southern California county points to the yawning inequality gap in the US.
The new trade war announced by US President Donald Trump is seeing some immediate and effective blowback in the form of a refusal by Beijing to lift its ban on the import of foreign garbage.
Simple life-style changes could cut cancer diagnoses in England by 38 percent in England and 42 percent in Scotland.
We have a front-row seat to view to a cosmic tug-of-war, unfolding on the outskirts of the Milky Way Galaxy and only NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope can see who is winning.
Pfizer Inc. has awarded its CEO a staggering 61-percent pay raise as the world’s third-largest drug company jacks up prices on hundreds of excessively-profitable medications.
The retired Serbian tennis player and the German football star had announced they were expecting their first child on Instagram in November last year.
Scientists believe that some sporting activities, like cycling, may improve your sex life. A new research has, however, also found a darker side of riding a bike.
A UN reporter has called out Facebook as a tool for spreading “acrimony, dissension and conflict” in escalating what is now being called a genocide against ethnic Rohingya Muslims at the hands of Myanmar security forces and a supportive government.
On March 17, Ireland celebrates St. Patrick's Day in honor of the patron saint of the country. The Irish community as well as others participate in festivals, parades and other festive events all over the world. Here are some interesting facts about this holiday.
Portuguese confectioner Daniel Gomes has created a candy consisting of pure 23-carat gold during the international chocolate fair in the city of Obidos.
The desire to turn a centuries-old estate into a modern home prompted the owner to start the largest and most expensive renovation in the last 200 years.
The Beijing resident was about to take a sip of water from the glass she had bought at an IKEA store, when it suddenly burst.
A 63-year-old Romanian man has been living a legal nightmare after a court refused to nullify his mistaken death certificate.
In what could be described as a battle of faiths, an aged Catholic nun died in a Los Angeles county courtroom fighting to her last breath against the purchase of a convent by pop-megastar and born-again evangelical Christian Katy Perry.
A popular independent local cafe in Oakland, California, has grabbed some international notoriety for refusing to serve coffee - or anything else - to weapon-carrying police officers in uniform.
