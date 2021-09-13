Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/nasas-perseverance-rover-reveals-hints-of-potentially-habitable-sustained-environment-on-mars-1089041158.html
NASA's Perseverance Rover Reveals Hints of 'Potentially Habitable Sustained Environment' on Mars
NASA's Perseverance Rover Reveals Hints of 'Potentially Habitable Sustained Environment' on Mars
The salt minerals apparently present in the rocks the rover had taken samples from may have “trapped tiny bubbles of ancient Martian water” that could “serve... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T17:49+0000
2021-09-13T17:49+0000
mars
life
rover
samples
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105264_0:0:1200:675_1920x0_80_0_0_f3cace140d62d1ad8edadbbc16f8b981.jpg
As NASA’s Perseverance rover managed to successfully collect two rock samples from the surface of Mars, these discoveries may help scientists “piece together the timeline” of the past of the area these samples were collected from, according to a news release posted on NASA’s website.While the samples may essentially allow the team to obtain a “timeline of the most important events” in the history of the Jezero Crater, which supposedly was flooded with water in the ancient past, the release also points out that salts have apparently been spotted in the rocks from which the samples were retrieved.The salt minerals in these rock cores may have possibly “trapped tiny bubbles of ancient Martian water” that could “serve as microscopic time capsules, offering clues about the ancient climate and habitability of Mars”, the release notes, adding that salt minerals are “also well-known on Earth for their ability to preserve signs of ancient life.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210908/new-study-reveals-how-humans-may-colonise-radiation-hit-mars-1088878052.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082105264_150:0:1050:675_1920x0_80_0_0_3e97436d215f47d3ee6f5c0d60c48522.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mars, life, rover, samples

NASA's Perseverance Rover Reveals Hints of 'Potentially Habitable Sustained Environment' on Mars

17:49 GMT 13.09.2021
© NASANASA's Perseverance Mars rover, the biggest, heaviest, most advanced vehicle sent to the Red Planet by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is seen on Mars in an undated illustration provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover, the biggest, heaviest, most advanced vehicle sent to the Red Planet by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), is seen on Mars in an undated illustration provided by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© NASA
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The salt minerals apparently present in the rocks the rover had taken samples from may have “trapped tiny bubbles of ancient Martian water” that could “serve as microscopic time capsules, offering clues about the ancient climate and habitability of Mars”.
As NASA’s Perseverance rover managed to successfully collect two rock samples from the surface of Mars, these discoveries may help scientists “piece together the timeline” of the past of the area these samples were collected from, according to a news release posted on NASA’s website.
“It looks like our first rocks reveal a potentially habitable sustained environment,” said Ken Farley of Caltech, project scientist for the mission, adding that the water being present in that area for a “long time” is a “big deal.”
While the samples may essentially allow the team to obtain a “timeline of the most important events” in the history of the Jezero Crater, which supposedly was flooded with water in the ancient past, the release also points out that salts have apparently been spotted in the rocks from which the samples were retrieved.
Вид на пустыню Сахара на фотографии астронавта ЕКА Томаса Песке - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
New Study Reveals How Humans May Colonise Radiation-Hit Mars
8 September, 11:01 GMT
The salt minerals in these rock cores may have possibly “trapped tiny bubbles of ancient Martian water” that could “serve as microscopic time capsules, offering clues about the ancient climate and habitability of Mars”, the release notes, adding that salt minerals are “also well-known on Earth for their ability to preserve signs of ancient life.”
“These samples have high value for future laboratory analysis back on Earth,” said Mitch Schulte of NASA Headquarters, the mission’s programme scientist. “One day, we may be able to work out the sequence and timing of the environmental conditions that this rock’s minerals represent. This will help answer the big-picture science question of the history and stability of liquid water on Mars.”
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:49 GMTNASA's Perseverance Rover Reveals Hints of 'Potentially Habitable Sustained Environment' on Mars
17:44 GMTIndia Monitoring Afghan Developments With 'Understandable Concern': Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar
17:44 GMTIndian Baker Makes 200 Kg Lord Ganesha 'Chocolate Idol' to Mark Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
17:40 GMTIran Accuses US, Europe of ‘Very Shameful Double Standard’ Regarding Israel’s Suspected Nukes
17:17 GMTAmid Reports of Rohit Sharma Replacing Virat Kohli in ODIs & T20s, Should India Try Split Captaincy
17:00 GMTGitmo Judge Reportedly Says Trial of 5 Defendants for 9/11 Attacks at Least 1 Year Away
16:55 GMTHouse Dems Reportedly Ramp Up Anti-Trump ‘Witch Hunt’, Target His Chief of Staff Over Capitol Riots
16:39 GMTGuterres: World Donors Pledge More Than $1Bln in Aid for Afghanistan
16:35 GMTDeadly Nipah Virus Emerges in India, Could Become Global Problem Similar to COVID, Media Warns
16:30 GMTHow China's Realpolitik Approach to Venezuela, Iran & Afghanistan Upends US' Geopolitical Game
16:30 GMTI Just Want a Nap! Kangaroo Struggles to Get Into Hammock
15:52 GMTGrisham Comes Forward to Accuse 'Defeated' Melania Trump of Acting as 'the Doomed French Queen'
15:39 GMTDeclassified 9/11 Docs: Is Biden Seeking to Poke MBS & Justify Efforts to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal?
15:26 GMTMoscow Demands Czech Ambassador to Provide Details in Case of Russian Citizen’s Detention
15:16 GMTHouse Democrats Table Bill Raising Corporate Tax Rate to Pay for Biden’s $3.5 Trln Budget Blueprint
15:08 GMTUS Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ - Photos
15:05 GMTVirginia Roberts Giuffre's Father Wants Prince Andrew to 'Go to Prison For at Least a Little While'
14:58 GMTSturgeon: Scottish Gov't to Push for 2nd Independence Vote Once COVID-19 Crisis Over
14:49 GMTUS Biggest Retailer Walmart to Start Accepting Payments in Litecoin
14:40 GMTScientists Suggest Studying Impact of Exotic Fruits Amid Nipah Virus Outbreak in India