Traces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time

Traces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time

Per scientists, rubies are formed under extreme heat and pressure at Earth's tectonic boundaries. The presence of the rare element chromium gives the gemstone...

Scientists from the University of Waterloo have found residue of graphite, a pure carbon form, inside a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby from Greenland. According to the geologists, this is the first time traces of "ancient life" have been discovered in a gemstone. Per the researchers, the presence of graphite also provides hints about how rubies are formed in a particular location as it is impossible to find out on the basis of a ruby's colour and chemical composition. These sparkling red gemstones are made up of a transparent red mineral called corundum. Interestingly, some of the oldest rubies on Earth are found in Greenland. Cyanobacteria are believed to be some of the first life on Earth and according to the researchers when this dead microbe was alive, the planet did not have much oxygen. In these extreme circumstances, only algae and microbes could thrive. Earlier studies suggested that after converting sunlight into chemical energy for billions of years, cyanobacteria were gradually able to produce oxygen and eventually evolve. The scientists have reported their findings in a study published in the November issue of the journal Ore Geology Reviews.

