Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211025/traces-of-ancient-life-found-in-25-billion-year-old-ruby-for-the-first-time-1090186054.html
Traces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time
Traces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time
Per scientists, rubies are formed under extreme heat and pressure at Earth's tectonic boundaries. The presence of the rare element chromium gives the gemstone... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-25T10:53+0000
2021-10-25T10:53+0000
science
life
carbon
earth
gemstone
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090188264_0:0:970:546_1920x0_80_0_0_83c416861b954f48f24d5a5322b8bd29.jpg
Scientists from the University of Waterloo have found residue of graphite, a pure carbon form, inside a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby from Greenland. According to the geologists, this is the first time traces of "ancient life" have been discovered in a gemstone. Per the researchers, the presence of graphite also provides hints about how rubies are formed in a particular location as it is impossible to find out on the basis of a ruby's colour and chemical composition. These sparkling red gemstones are made up of a transparent red mineral called corundum. Interestingly, some of the oldest rubies on Earth are found in Greenland. Cyanobacteria are believed to be some of the first life on Earth and according to the researchers when this dead microbe was alive, the planet did not have much oxygen. In these extreme circumstances, only algae and microbes could thrive. Earlier studies suggested that after converting sunlight into chemical energy for billions of years, cyanobacteria were gradually able to produce oxygen and eventually evolve. The scientists have reported their findings in a study published in the November issue of the journal Ore Geology Reviews.
https://sputniknews.com/20210706/ancient-diamonds-reveal-earth-was-ready-to-sustain-life-at-least-27-billion-years-ago-study-says-1083316161.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090188264_144:0:872:546_1920x0_80_0_0_4dded501ddae9313b87fdf7749f4040d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, life, carbon, earth, gemstone

Traces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time

10:53 GMT 25.10.2021
© Photo : University of WaterlooScientists discover hints of ancient life inside a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby
Scientists discover hints of ancient life inside a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© Photo : University of Waterloo
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
Per scientists, rubies are formed under extreme heat and pressure at Earth's tectonic boundaries. The presence of the rare element chromium gives the gemstone its deep hue and its quantity determines the redness of the ruby. The said scientists were studying the formation process for these gemstones when they found traces of "life".
Scientists from the University of Waterloo have found residue of graphite, a pure carbon form, inside a 2.5 billion-year-old ruby from Greenland.
According to the geologists, this is the first time traces of "ancient life" have been discovered in a gemstone.

"The graphite inside this ruby is really unique. It's the first time we've seen evidence of ancient life in ruby-bearing rocks", said geologist Chris Yakymchuk of the University of Waterloo in Canada and the lead author of the study.

Per the researchers, the presence of graphite also provides hints about how rubies are formed in a particular location as it is impossible to find out on the basis of a ruby's colour and chemical composition.
Diamond - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2021
Ancient Diamonds Reveal Earth Was Ready to Sustain Life at Least 2.7 Billion Years Ago, Study Says
6 July, 08:56 GMT
These sparkling red gemstones are made up of a transparent red mineral called corundum. Interestingly, some of the oldest rubies on Earth are found in Greenland.

"Living matter preferentially consists of the lighter carbon atoms because they take less energy to incorporate into cells. Based on the increased amount of carbon-12 in this graphite, we concluded that the carbon atoms were once ancient life, most likely dead microorganisms such as cyanobacteria", Yakymchuk said.

Cyanobacteria are believed to be some of the first life on Earth and according to the researchers when this dead microbe was alive, the planet did not have much oxygen. In these extreme circumstances, only algae and microbes could thrive.
Earlier studies suggested that after converting sunlight into chemical energy for billions of years, cyanobacteria were gradually able to produce oxygen and eventually evolve.
The scientists have reported their findings in a study published in the November issue of the journal Ore Geology Reviews.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:11 GMTSouth Korea to Provide Iran With 1Mln Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine, Reports Say
11:00 GMTFacebook Whistleblower to Testify About Online Harm as UK MPs Consider Online Safety Bill
10:53 GMTTraces of 'Ancient Life' Found in 2.5 Billion-Year-Old Ruby for the First Time
10:47 GMTMicrosoft Notifies Over 600 Companies They Were Targeted in 23,000 Cyber Intrusion Attempts
10:26 GMTFacebook Employees Reportedly Sought to Crack Down on Right-Wing Media Outlets
10:13 GMTSovereignty Council Head Burhan Declares State of Emergency in Sudan, Dissolves Government
10:08 GMTAssange's Fiancée and WikiLeaks Editor-in-Chief Hold Press Conference Ahead of Extradition Hearing
10:00 GMTTwo Polish Soldiers Wounded in Border Assault by Illegal Migrants
09:22 GMTInsulate Britain Climate Campaigners Return to Block Major Roads in London - Videos
09:05 GMTMoscow Slams EU and US for Failing to Unfreeze Afghanistan's Assets
08:59 GMTAlec Baldwin Was 'Drawing Gun and Pointing It on Camera' Moments Before Deadly Shooting
08:28 GMTQueen Elizabeth 'Misses Church' Due to Health Concerns After Hospital Stay
08:28 GMTGerman Ambassador Calls Surging Gas Prices Pan-European Issue
08:25 GMTKashmiri Students Beaten Up in Punjab After India Loses Cricket Match to Pakistan
08:18 GMTUK Government's Transparency Was Worst on Record in 2020, New Report Alleges
07:37 GMTFinnish Defence Ministry Demands Risk Assessment for Nuclear Plant Project Over Russian Ties
07:36 GMTCOVID in Israel May Be Under Wraps Now, But a Fifth Wave Looms Large, Experts Warn
06:23 GMTDenmark Sees Record Infection Spread Despite High Vaccination Rate
06:05 GMTUK Autumn Budget: Labour Shadow Chancellor Accuses Treasury of 'Smoke and Mirrors' Policy
05:31 GMTLive Updates: Sudan's PM Transported to Unknown Location After 'Refusal to Back Coup'