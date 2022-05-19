https://sputniknews.com/20220519/new-study-of-martian-meteorite-casts-doubt-on-life-existing-on-red-planet-in-distant-past-1095639441.html

New Study of Martian Meteorite Casts Doubt on Life Existing on Red Planet in Distant Past

The findings of a research team show that a meteorite they investigated had limited exposure to water, which may point at the lack of a large hydrothermal... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

The likelihood of life thriving on Mars millions of years ago may not seem particularly high in light of a new study conducted by an international team of researchers led by Lund University in Sweden.The research in question involved the team using neutron and X-ray tomography to study a meteorite whose age is estimated at about 1.3 billion years and which originated from Red Planet.According to a media release published on the university’s website, the team’s efforts revealed that the sample they were studying had limited exposure to water, thus suggesting that there "probably wasn’t a large hydrothermal system that gave rise to the alteration".

