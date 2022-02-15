https://sputniknews.com/20220215/cyanide-could-have-helped-to-start-life-on-earth-billions-of-years-ago-new-study-says-1093059265.html

Cyanide Could Have Helped to Start Life on Earth Billions of Years Ago, New Study Says

Cyanide Could Have Helped to Start Life on Earth Billions of Years Ago, New Study Says

Popular culture has taught us that this chemical compound is associated with death and should be used only if you’re a spy whose cover was exposed.

2022-02-15T16:38+0000

2022-02-15T16:38+0000

2022-02-15T16:38+0000

science

tech

earth

life

cyanide

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082944076_0:51:960:591_1920x0_80_0_0_8ee75d08fe32304a80d390dae7b63936.jpg

A group of international scientists have claimed that cyanide could have helped start life on Earth billions of years ago. Some bacteria on our planet use a series of chemical reactions known as the reverse tricarboxylic acid cycle (r-TCA cycle). The chemical reactions in question involve carbon monoxide and water, which are then turned into chemical compounds that are central to life.However, r-TCA needs proteins which, in the early days of Earth, did not exist. According to the findings of the new study, published in the journal Nature, researchers from the Scripps Research Institute in San Diego, California decided to use cyanide since the Carbon-Nitrogen chemical compound was present in our planet’s atmosphere during its early stages. The test turned out to be successful.According Professor Krishnamurthy, the results of their study could not only give researchers more insight into how life evolved on Earth, but may also help astronomers in their attempt to find extraterrestrial life.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

science, tech, earth, life, cyanide