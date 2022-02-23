https://sputniknews.com/20220223/first-ever-scan-of-dying-human-brain-raises-question-about-life-flashing-before-our-eyes-1093294402.html

First-Ever Scan of Dying Human Brain Raises Question About Life Flashing Before Our Eyes

First-Ever Scan of Dying Human Brain Raises Question About Life Flashing Before Our Eyes

The study was carried out sort of by accident. An 87-year-old man suffering from epilepsy was hooked up to an electroencephalogram, which records brain activity. During the procedure the patient had a heart attack and died, but the machine kept working recording his brain activity

2022-02-23T08:36+0000

2022-02-23T08:36+0000

2022-02-23T08:37+0000

science

tech

brain

epilepsy

study

life

death

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104276/09/1042760985_0:181:1000:744_1920x0_80_0_0_b0920097195f274c2caa8628fbdb85c4.jpg

An international team of scientists claims the first-ever scan of a dying human brain has revealed fascinating details. According to the findings of their study, published on Tuesday in the journal Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, just before and after the heart stopped working researchers saw increased brain activity similar to what occurs when we concentrate, dream, recall memories, and meditate.According to Ajmal Zemmar, a neurosurgeon at the University of Louisville, who led the study, the findings raise the question about whether our lives "do flash before our eyes" in the final moments.Researchers say the findings also challenge the understanding of when exactly life ends as well as generates important questions such as those related to the timing of organ donation.Scientists note, however, that more studies are needed as the subject of their study was a man suffering from epilepsy. His brain had been damaged as a result of seizures and swelling, which complicate the interpretation of data.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

science, tech, brain, epilepsy, study, life, death