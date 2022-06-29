https://sputniknews.com/20220629/area-on-mars-that-was-likely-favorable-to-life-millions-of-years-ago-discovered-by-scientists-1096808387.html

Area on Mars That Was Likely 'Favorable to Life' Millions of Years Ago Discovered by Scientists

The researchers suggest that the area they identified “records a long history of flowing water” starting about 3.8 billion years ago and ending around 2.5... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

While scientists have yet to determine whether life could exist somewhere on Mars, a new study has identified an area on the Red Planet that may have been “repeatedly habitable” in the past, according to a news release by the Planetary Science Institute (PSI) in Arizona.Using the data obtained via the equipment on board the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, the researchers managed to identify deposits of clay-bearing sediment in the Margaritifer Terra region.As Catherine Weitz, senior scientist at PSI and lead author of the study, explains, the presence of clays “indicates an environment favorable for life,” since they “form and remain stable under neutral pH conditions where water persists long-term that minimizes evaporation to form other minerals like sulfates.”The team’s findings also suggest that “a lake was most likely present within Ladon basin and northern Ladon Valles,” Weitz noted, adding that “the low-energy lake setting and presence of clays support an environment that would have been favorable to life at that time.”

