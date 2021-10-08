https://sputniknews.com/20211008/the-hunt-continues-new-places-where-signs-of-life-may-be-hiding-on-mars-pinpointed-by-scientists-1089767382.html

The Hunt Continues: New Places Where Signs of Life May Be Hiding on Mars Pinpointed by Scientists

Having concluded that a butte located near an ancient river delta may potentially contain remnants of life, the researchers also identified several other spots... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

Having examined photos of Mars obtained by NASA’s Perseverance rover, a team of scientists has pinpointed a place where biosignatures may potentially be found.According to CNET, researchers suggest that certain areas in an ancient river delta that was once located near the rover’s landing zone in the Jezero Crater could still harbour “fossilised evidence of extraterrestrial life.”The team, whose study was recently published in the journal Science, also turned their attention toward the Kodiak, a butte that sits near the main delta. This butte, as the media outlet points out, serves as “geologic representation of the main river delta's features”, with researchers saying that Kodiak’s stratigraphy can be seen from afar.Judging by the boulders the team spotted in the photos they examined, Mangold said that Jezero’s river delta was likely of the type that are formed by a stronger water flow, with the team reportedly believing that the flow of the river “suddenly grew more intense during the course of its life”.The examination of the Kodiak also allowed researchers to gauge the water levels in that ancient body of water, with Mangold reportedly surmising that it would’ve been about 2,500 meters high, and that said elevation varied over time.While the team suggests that deeper layers of Kodiak may potentially contain remnants of life, Mangold remarked that the geological feature in question is not quite easily accessible by the rover, due to the butte being “a bit vertical facing”.

