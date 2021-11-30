https://sputniknews.com/20211130/astronomer-advocates-new-approach-in-search-for-aliens-that-likely-have-gone-beyond-biology-itself-1091152667.html

Astronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'

Astronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'

The astronomer also noted that, if the aliens were to arrive on Earth, "the ensuing scenario would be quite different than picking up an alien radio signal or...

While scientists continue to try and find evidence of life existing on planets other than our own, an American astronomer named Seth Shostak argues for a new approach in this endeavor.According to the Daily Star, Shostak, who works for the SETI Institute, suggested that searching for planets that can sustain human life may not be such a good idea when the goal is to look for aliens, since, if the latter are “intelligent enough to seek out Earth, they will probably have gone beyond biological smarts and, indeed, beyond biology itself.”Shostak also reportedly claimed that a "human-centered" point of view may not be a good thing in the quest to search for aliens out there, as conditions on planets capable of hosting as yet hypothetical alien life can turn out to be quite different from those on Earth.

