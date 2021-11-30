Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211130/astronomer-advocates-new-approach-in-search-for-aliens-that-likely-have-gone-beyond-biology-itself-1091152667.html
Astronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'
Astronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'
The astronomer also noted that, if the aliens were to arrive on Earth, “the ensuing scenario would be quite different than picking up an alien radio signal or... 30.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-30T19:11+0000
2021-11-30T19:11+0000
space
search
aliens
life
viral
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107265/22/1072652202_11:0:2623:1469_1920x0_80_0_0_b44215bd73af0b245dd46c8599922cc0.jpg
While scientists continue to try and find evidence of life existing on planets other than our own, an American astronomer named Seth Shostak argues for a new approach in this endeavor.According to the Daily Star, Shostak, who works for the SETI Institute, suggested that searching for planets that can sustain human life may not be such a good idea when the goal is to look for aliens, since, if the latter are “intelligent enough to seek out Earth, they will probably have gone beyond biological smarts and, indeed, beyond biology itself.”Shostak also reportedly claimed that a "human-centered" point of view may not be a good thing in the quest to search for aliens out there, as conditions on planets capable of hosting as yet hypothetical alien life can turn out to be quite different from those on Earth.
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/nasa-funded-astrological-survey-sets-identification-of-alien-life-as-top-priority--1090484000.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107265/22/1072652202_337:0:2296:1469_1920x0_80_0_0_c4ec63c530ece3d996ede48a372c6491.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
space, search, aliens, life, viral

Astronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'

19:11 GMT 30.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Beckie / AlienAlien
Alien - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Beckie / Alien
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The astronomer also noted that, if the aliens were to arrive on Earth, “the ensuing scenario would be quite different than picking up an alien radio signal or detecting a flashing laser in the sky.”
While scientists continue to try and find evidence of life existing on planets other than our own, an American astronomer named Seth Shostak argues for a new approach in this endeavor.
According to the Daily Star, Shostak, who works for the SETI Institute, suggested that searching for planets that can sustain human life may not be such a good idea when the goal is to look for aliens, since, if the latter are “intelligent enough to seek out Earth, they will probably have gone beyond biological smarts and, indeed, beyond biology itself.”
"If extraterrestrials come to Earth, the ensuing scenario would be quite different than picking up an alien radio signal or detecting a flashing laser in the sky, modes of discovery being pursued by my colleagues and myself," he added. "The aliens producing such signals will be light years away, and their appearance and intentions wouldn’t be of much concern. But those of anyone landing their spacecraft on our turf would be."
This artist's impression provided by the European Southern Observatory in July 2018 shows the path of the star S2 as it passes close to the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
NASA-Funded Astrological Survey Sets Identification of Alien Life as Top Priority
4 November, 22:27 GMT
Shostak also reportedly claimed that a "human-centered" point of view may not be a good thing in the quest to search for aliens out there, as conditions on planets capable of hosting as yet hypothetical alien life can turn out to be quite different from those on Earth.
001000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:31 GMTMyanmar's Prosecution to Bring New Charge Against Aung San Suu Kyi - Reports
19:25 GMTWife of Mexican Drug Kingpin 'El Chapo' Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison
19:21 GMTMultiple Victims in US School Shooting Near Detroit, Suspect in Custody, Sheriff’s Office Says
19:12 GMTClinton, Trump, Prince Andrew: 'Lolita Express' Pilot Drops Names on Second Day of Maxwell Trial
19:11 GMTAstronomer Advocates New Approach in Search for Aliens That Likely 'Have Gone Beyond Biology Itself'
19:03 GMTTories Will Oust BoJo Like They Ousted Thatcher if Public Gets Tired of His Blunders, Academic Says
18:57 GMTTiny 'Organic Robots' Made by US Scientists Can Reproduce – Report
18:41 GMTSweden Sticks to Non-Participation, Not Applying for NATO Membership, New Prime Minister Says
18:22 GMTPrince Charles Dozes Off During Ceremony to Mark Barbados Becoming Republic – Video
18:22 GMT'Let's Go Brandon' Website Address Spotted in 'NFW Emergency Warning' on Fox News
18:07 GMTFox News Host in Crosshairs Over Comparison of Fauci to Nazi 'Angel of Death'
18:07 GMT'Trash in GOP Conference': Taylor-Greene Targets Mace in Squabble Over Boebert's Spat With Omar
17:52 GMTTrial of Former Police Officer Kim Potter Begins in US Court for Shooting of Daunte Wright
17:06 GMTBiden and His Aides Reportedly Prepare For Virtual Summit With Putin in December
17:04 GMTFormer Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Reaches Cooperation Deal With Congress' January 6 Committee
16:53 GMTStoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Day One of NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meeting
16:51 GMTUS Treasury Secretary: Anti-Russia Sanctions Over 'Troop Build-up Near Ukraine' Would Be Appropriate
16:44 GMTBiden Picks Veteran High Tech Executive LaPlante to Run Pentagon Acquisition Programs
16:38 GMTTrump Calls for National Guard to Handle Smash-and-Grab Robberies in California
16:34 GMTEvery Russian Diplomat Working in US Faces Threat of Expulsion, Deputy Envoy to UN Says