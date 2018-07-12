Wrestling Diva Hails English Football Team, Drives Fans Crazy

Paige from the renowned Knights family, who is the youngest WWE Divas champion, has joined the “It’s coming home” campaign in a torn jersey and tiny jeans shorts to support the national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The “Three Lions” will face Belgium for third place after their 2-1 defeat to Croatia in the semifinals.

A young diva associated with the World Wrestling Entertainment company, Saraya Bevis, fighting under the ring name Paige, has delighted her fans with her “It’s coming home” tribute as she posted photos of herself on a football pitch.

Although the English team lost in the semifinals to Croatia and now can only hope for third place at the tournament in Russia, the youngest Divas champion in the WWE has kept her fans’ spirits high with her sexy photo shoot.

Paige’s brother, who is also a member of the prominent Knights dynasty, was a leading admirer.

​The sexy photo received more than 17,000 likes and numerous comments from her fans.

Queen — Monster among men (@Trevorpeter5) 24 июня 2018 г.

​There were even those who were not that much into football but reconsidered their position on the sport thanks to the Diva:

i'm not a soccer fan, but keep posting more of these and i'll soon be one pic.twitter.com/5wmLWFDLqS — BearNakked (@clm911978) 25 июня 2018 г.

If u be with anyone that person will be a ultimate champion — amansachdeva (@amansachdeva9) 25 июня 2018 г.

​Others insisted on more football-themed shots of the fighter from Norwich.